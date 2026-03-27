Google targets West Virginia for major data center investment in Putnam County

West Virginia is gaining ground in the race for next-generation technology investment as Google advances plans for a major data center development in Putnam County.

Google has acquired land in the county and received initial approvals for a large-scale project, marking an important step in the state’s efforts to attract data infrastructure and compete for industries driving the modern economy. The project remains in its early stages, with additional planning and coordination expected as discussions continue with local and state partners.

The proposed development reflects growing demand for locations capable of supporting high-capacity data infrastructure. West Virginia’s combination of available land, reliable energy resources and coordinated development efforts is increasingly aligning with the needs of companies investing in cloud computing, artificial intelligence and advanced digital services.

Large-scale data center projects require long-term certainty around infrastructure, energy and development timelines. West Virginia has taken steps in recent years to position itself for opportunities like this by advancing policies and planning efforts that support large-scale investment and infrastructure growth.

The announcement builds on continued economic momentum across the state. Since October, the Morrisey administration has secured more than $12 billion in combined public and private investment in West Virginia, fueling job creation, strengthening energy infrastructure and positioning the state for long-term growth in manufacturing, data centers and advanced industries.

For more details, read the full announcement from the Governor’s Office regarding Google’s Putnam County project:

https://governor.wv.gov/