West Virginia Energy Resources Drive International Investment

West Virginia is reinforcing its position in the global energy market by leveraging its natural gas resources to attract international investment. With an abundance of shale gas estimated to last for 100 years, the state is transitioning its energy production into a primary tool for economic development. In northern regions like Bridgeport, natural gas development has increased significantly, with some local firms more than tripling their drilling activity compared to previous years.

This surge in domestic production is a central component of the strategy used by the West Virginia Department of Commerce and its Division of Economic Development to recruit global manufacturers. West Virginia Secretary of Commerce Matt Herridge noted that the reliable supply of energy is a leading factor for international firms considering U.S. expansion.

“Foreign companies have become far more interested in investing,” Herridge said.

The WV Department of Commerce and the Division of Economic Development is specifically focusing on Japanese corporations to build on existing partnerships with companies like Toyota Motor Corporation. In addition to supporting our existing Japanese investments, the Japan office works to promote West Virginia as a location for additional Japanese investment. To facilitate these relationships, the state maintains a dedicated trade office in Nagoya, Japan. The stable and affordable electricity provided by West Virginia’s thermal power generation makes the state a strategic location for Japanese industrial operations.

Beyond traditional manufacturing, the state is positioning its energy grid to support the growth of the artificial intelligence industry. Data centers and AI infrastructure require massive amounts of consistent power, and West Virginia’s resource depth provides a competitive advantage for these facilities. Herridge indicated that federal trade policies and the national focus on energy independence have further increased the state’s appeal to these overseas investors.

The economic impact of this industrial interest extends to local communities, where increased activity supports small businesses, including hotels and restaurants. In addition to energy availability, Japanese companies have been successful due to our dependable and skilled workforce and overall low cost of doing business. By utilizing its natural resources to secure long-term commitments from Japanese and other international partners, West Virginia aims to provide the foundational power necessary for manufacturing and technology.

Contact our Japan representative:

Atsuko Murayama

Nissei Murase Building, 7F

3-25-11, Nishiki, Naka-ku

Nagoya, 460-0003

Japan

Tel: +81-52-953-9798 | Email: murayama@westvirginia.or.jp