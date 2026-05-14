Global Manufacturing Partnership to Bring New Industrial Facility and 120 Jobs to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia continues to build momentum in advanced manufacturing and industrial production as global engineering company Sandvik and Alpha Metallurgical Resources announced plans to establish a new manufacturing operation in the state through a $25 million investment expected to create at least 120 new jobs.

The project includes development of a new 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility focused on producing rock bolts and resin capsules used in mining and ground support operations, with the potential for future expansion into additional product lines.

The announcement reflects growing investment in domestic manufacturing and industrial supply chains as companies seek to strengthen U.S.-based production capacity. Through a joint venture agreement, Sandvik and Alpha Metallurgical Resources will establish a local manufacturing presence serving the North American market while supporting supply chain reliability and long-term industrial growth.

The facility will support the production of ground support products used in mining and infrastructure applications and is expected to strengthen West Virginia’s role in industrial manufacturing tied to the energy and natural resources sectors.

The announcement builds on continued economic momentum across the state. Since October, the Morrisey Administration has secured more than $12 billion in combined public and private investment in West Virginia, fueling job creation, strengthening energy infrastructure, and positioning the state for long-term growth in manufacturing, data centers, and advanced industries.

Read the full announcement from the Governor’s Office regarding the Sandvik and Alpha Metallurgical Resources project here.

Read the SANDVIK Press Release here.