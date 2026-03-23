SpaceHawk GPS Launches New Vehicle GPS Tracker

SpaceHawk GPS

SpaceHawk GPS, a U.S. based provider of advanced GPS tracking solutions, today announced the launch of its new Vehicle GPS Tracker

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpaceHawk GPS, a U.S. based provider of advanced GPS tracking solutions, today announced the launch of its new Vehicle GPS Tracker at an introductory price of $69.00, down from $169.00 and making it one of the most affordable real-time tracking solutions on the market for vehicles, fleets, and asset protection.The launch addresses a problem that still affects hundreds of thousands of Americans every year. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), 659,880 vehicles were reported stolen across the United States in 2025. The NICB recommends aftermarket GPS tracking devices as one of the most effective tools for deterring theft and improving recovery rates.The new SpaceHawk vehicle GPS tracker is designed for real-time vehicle tracking, fleet management, and asset protection, combining compact design with powerful GPS tracking performance."People don't think about vehicle tracking until something goes wrong such as a stolen truck or a teenager who isn't where they said they'd be," said a SpaceHawk GPS spokesperson. "We built this tracker so you get answers in seconds, not hours, and it takes less than 60 seconds to set up."Built for Real-Time Tracking, Fleets, and Personal UseThe SpaceHawk vehicle GPS tracker delivers 3-second real-time location updates with pinpoint accuracy within 6 feet. SpaceHawk's compact, hidden magnetic design allows discreet placement on cars, trucks, trailers, or high-value assets, inside or underneath it, with no tools required.Key Features Include:Real-time tracking with 3-second location updates.Hidden magnetic GPS mount with strong hold.Rechargeable battery with 2-3 weeks standard and 6-12 months in low-power mode.Hardwired GPS tracker option for permanent fleet installations.Trip history, driver behavior monitoring, and geofence alerts.Worldwide coverage across 150+ countries.Subscription plans from $9.95/month, cancel anytime.Lifetime warranty and free technical support included.This combination of speed, accuracy, and portability makes SpaceHawk one of the most versatile vehicle GPS tracking devices available today. Whether managing a fleet of service vehicles or monitoring a teen driver, SpaceHawk delivers the same reliable GPS tracking performance across every use case.Trusted by Over 100,000 Customers WorldwideSpaceHawk GPS maintains 99%+ uptime reliability and tracks over 1.3 million miles every month for families, fleet operators, and businesses across the U.S. and internationally. The free mobile app is available on iOS and Android, with setup completed in three steps and no activation fees."Already have 27 of them for all our construction equipment," said Dave M., a verified customer. "Easy to use, easy to group by job site, and battery life is awesome."AvailabilityThe SpaceHawk Vehicle GPS Tracker is available now at the launch price of $69.00 with a $100 savings off the regular retail price. This offer is available for a limited time only. GPS data plans start at $9.95/month with no long-term commitment. All orders include free shipping and 100% discreet packaging.Order now: spacehawkgps .com/products/vehicle-gps-trackerAlso available on Amazon: www.amazon.com/SpaceHawk-GPS-Tracker-Real-Time-Waterproof/dp/B0DSCPLSLZ About SpaceHawk GPSSpaceHawk GPS is a U.S. based GPS technology company specializing in real-time tracking solutions for vehicles, fleets, and assets. With over 100,000 customers and a lifetime warranty on every device, SpaceHawk delivers advanced tracking built to protect what matters most.Sales: 1-877-202-9532 | help@spacehawkgps.comSupport: spacehawkgps.com/pages/contactFor more information, visit www.spacehawkgps.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.