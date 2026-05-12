SpaceHawk GPS Is Giving Away Free GPS Trackers to 100 Businesses - But Only the First to Act Will Qualify

SpaceHawk GPS

Los Angeles-based SpaceHawk GPS is offering qualifying businesses up to 10 free GPS trackers - no purchase required. Spots are strictly limited and going fast.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpaceHawk GPS, a Los Angeles-based provider of real-time GPS tracking technology, today announced a limited business giveaway program that is already generating significant attention across the fleet and logistics industries. The company is giving away up to 10 free GPS trackers to each of the first 100 businesses that contact them - with no purchase required and no hidden conditions.With only 100 spots available nationwide, demand is expected to far exceed supply. Businesses that delay risk missing out entirely - once all 100 spots are claimed, the program closes permanently.A Rare Opportunity That Won’t LastGPS tracking technology has become a standard competitive advantage for businesses managing vehicles, equipment, and field teams. Studies consistently show that companies using GPS fleet tracking reduce fuel costs by up to 15%, recover stolen assets faster, and dramatically improve workforce accountability. SpaceHawk GPS is removing the last remaining barrier to adoption: the upfront cost.“We’ve spoken with hundreds of business owners who know they need GPS tracking but haven’t pulled the trigger yet,” said Ryan Horban, President of Operations at SpaceHawk GPS. “This program eliminates every excuse. There is zero financial risk. We’re handing over the hardware - all a business has to do is claim their spot before someone else does.”What Businesses ReceiveEach qualifying business in the giveaway receives:• Up to 10 SpaceHawk GPS trackers - fully functional, shipped ready to deploy• Real-time tracking access via the SpaceHawk GPS platform• Compatible with any vehicle, trailer, equipment, or mobile asset• Immediate visibility into location, movement history, and asset status• Zero purchase requirement to claimHorban emphasized the urgency of the offer: “We have 100 spots. That’s it. We’re already receiving inquiries and those slots will be gone quickly. Any business owner sitting on the fence right now could easily wake up next week and find out the window has closed.”Who Qualifies:The SpaceHawk GPS Business Giveaway is open to businesses across all industries, including:• Transportation, freight, and logistics companies• Construction, contracting, and field service businesses• Delivery, courier, and last-mile operations• Property management, landscaping, and facilities services• Any business with vehicles, equipment, or assets in the fieldThe program is open to businesses nationwide, though SpaceHawk GPS notes that local Los Angeles and Southern California businesses are encouraged to apply, given the company’s regional roots.Why SpaceHawk GPS Is Doing This:SpaceHawk GPS built this program around a straightforward belief: the best way to earn a customer is to let the product speak for itself. Rather than relying on traditional sales pitches, the company is putting hardware directly into the hands of business owners and letting real-world results drive the conversation.“We’re confident in what SpaceHawk GPS does for a business,” said Horban. “Once an owner sees their assets on a live map, tracks their first vehicle, or recovers a stolen piece of equipment, they understand the value immediately. We don’t need to convince anyone - the technology does that on its own. This giveaway is just how we start that conversation.”⚠️ Only 100 Spots Available. Claim Yours Before They’re Gone.Contact SpaceHawk GPS today to secure your allocation of free GPS trackers. www.spacehawkgps.com | help@spacehawkgps.comAbout SpaceHawk GPS:SpaceHawk GPS is a Los Angeles, California-based provider of real-time GPS tracking solutions for businesses. The company specializes in fleet tracking, equipment monitoring, and asset security for companies of all sizes. SpaceHawk GPS is committed to making professional-grade tracking technology accessible, affordable, and easy to deploy. For more information, visit www.spacehawkgps.com

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