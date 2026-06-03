SpaceHawk GPS Is Giving Away 1,776 Free GPS Trackers to Honor America’s Veterans

SPACEHAWK GPS HONORS AMERICA’S 250TH ANNIVERSARY | 1,776 Free GPS Trackers for U.S. Military Veterans - Up to 5 Per Veteran

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpaceHawk GPS, a provider of real-time GPS tracking technology for vehicles and assets, today announced “Operation 1776,” a patriotic initiative honoring the 250th anniversary of American independence. Beginning immediately and running through July 4th, 2026, SpaceHawk will give away 1,776 free GPS trackers to verified U.S. military veterans, up to 5 trackers per veteran, in recognition of their service, sacrifice, and bravery.“The willingness with which our young people are likely to serve in any war, no matter how justified, shall be directly proportional to how they perceive veterans of earlier wars were treated and appreciated by their nation.” - George Washington, General and First President of the United StatesUnder Operation 1776, qualifying veterans will receive SpaceHawk GPS tracker hardware at no charge, up to 5 units per veteran. Each device requires only a standard monthly data plan to activate service. Once activated, veterans can track in real time using the user-friendlySpaceHawk app on any iPhone or Android smartphone, or from any desktop computer at SpaceHawkGPS.com SpaceHawk GPS trackers provide pinpoint real-time location monitoring for vehicles, motorcycles, equipment, trailers, and any valuable asset. With a powerful magnetic mount and fully waterproof housing, SpaceHawk delivers the reliability veterans and their families need.“Our veterans are the bravest men and women this nation has ever produced. They answered the call of duty without hesitation, placed themselves in harm’sway, and carried the weight of our freedom on their shoulders so the rest of us never had to. That is a debt that cannot be repaid, but it must always behonored. Operation 1776 is our small way of saying: we see you, we are grateful, and we will never forget. Even in these politically polarizing times, with our troops engaged in conflicts far from home, one thing remains true across every aisle and every belief: we pray for our men and women in uniform. We pray for their safety, their families, and their return. As a Christian and as an American, I believe deeply in the duty to serve and the grace to be grateful. This initiative is born from that belief. If you wore the uniform of the United States military, SpaceHawk GPS wants to honor your sacrifice. Claim your free trackers, protect what matters most to you, and know that your service is appreciated, not just on holidays, but everysingle day.”- Ryan Horban, CEO, SpaceHawk GPSHOW VETERANS CAN CLAIM THEIR FREE TRACKERSClaiming is simple. Email help@SpaceHawkGPS.com with proof of service. The SpaceHawk team will verify eligibility and ship devices directly.Accepted verification includes:• Military ID (DD-1173, Common Access Card, or Veteran ID Card)• Official military or veterans’ organization email address• DD-214 discharge documentation• VA Benefits documentation or other official proof of serviceUp to 5 trackers per verified veteran. The offer is strictly limited to 1,776 total units and closesJuly 4th, 2026, or when supply is exhausted. Visit SpaceHawkGPS.com, call 877-202-9532, or email help@SpaceHawkGPS.com to claim.ABOUT SPACEHAWK GPSSpaceHawk GPS provides real-time GPS tracking solutions for vehicles, fleets, and valuable assets.Assembled and supported in the USA, SpaceHawk delivers pinpoint accuracy with a powerfulwaterproof magnetic mount and real human support 7 days a week. Learn more at SpaceHawkGPS.com

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