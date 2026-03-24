The Virtual Audio Backbone is supported by Backbone Broadcast, SoundSystem Live, and development partner Technica Del Arte Backbone Broadcast Introduces the Virtual Audio Backbone: Cloud-Native, Real-Time Digital Radio Network for Every Venue

Backbone Broadcast will introduce a new model that gives every professional and collegiate venue its own self-contained, cloud-connected digital radio network.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At NAB Show 2026 (Booth C2632), Backbone Broadcast will introduce the Virtual Audio Backbone, a new model that gives every professional and collegiatevenue its own self-contained, cloud-connected digital radio network: immersive and low-latency during live events, persistent and monetizable between them.The Virtual Audio Backbone is built on SoundSystem Live™, the field-proven ultra-low-latency in-venue audio platform co-developed by Backbone Broadcast and Technica Del Arte, NL. Together, they create a unified audio infrastructure spanning in-venue experiences, home and away games, and global streaming between events.During live events, the platform delivers synchronized real-time audio directly to fans’ smartphones, including play-by-play, alternate commentary, descriptive audio for ADA and low-vision fans, multilingual services, and sponsor-supported content — with no lanyards, headsets, or handout devices required. The ultra-low-latency system uses existing venue Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, with bonded delivery for greater reliability and no need for new audio hardware deployment.For home and away games, the same infrastructure can be instantiated at any venue through geofencing, preserving the same channels, timing, and fan experience without on-site system buildout. Between events, it remains active as a global digital radio network supporting continuous engagement and monetizable programming.Backbone Broadcast will be meeting with venues and integrators at Booth C2632 to demonstrate the platform and discuss deployment models and venue configurations. For meetings or demonstrations, contact info@backbonebroadcast.com.About Backbone Broadcast / Backbone Networks CorporationBackbone Networks Corporation, doing business as Backbone Broadcast, is a privately held, self-funded communications infrastructure company based in Massachusetts. With more than three decades of experience spanning fiber optics, analog and digital communications, and cloud-native broadcast operations, the company develops and operates software-defined audio infrastructure for sports, media, education, and live event environments. Backbone’s flagship venue platform, SoundSystem Live, is the in-venue delivery layer of the Virtual Audio Backbone, a synchronized, modular, cloud-native architecture for modern venue audio services.About Technica Del Arte, NLTechnica Del Arte, NL is a Netherlands-based technology development company and a core engineering partner in the joint development of SoundSystem Live. The company contributes expertise in real-time transport, low-latency systems design, and resilient networked media workflows.

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