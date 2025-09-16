Backbone SoundSystem Live™ ADA Descriptive Audio and Captioning for Venues — Now Accepting Early Adopters for 2025/2026

The First Cloud-Native In-Venue Audio Platform Offers Real-Time Commentary & Captions for Visually and Hearing Impaired Fans — No Hardware, Handouts, No Hassle

This is about doing the right thing—for the fans, and for the future. We’re helping venues offer dignity, independence, and connection—without spending a dime on equipment or logistics.” — Richard A Cerny CEO of Backbone Broadcast.

WESTBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Backbone Broadcast today announced that SoundSystem Live™, its real-time in-venue audio platform, now enables teams and stadiums to deliver live descriptive audio and captioning for blind, low-vision, and hearing-impaired fans—directly to smartphones, with no special hardware, no lanyards or devices to hand out, and no infrastructure changes.With ADA inclusion becoming a top priority across sports and entertainment venues, SoundSystem Live offers teams a powerful, cost-effective way to provide equal access without managing devices, maintaining inventory, or installing new systems.“This is about doing the right thing—for the fans, and for the future,” said Richard Cerny, CEO of Backbone Broadcast. “We’re helping venues offer dignity, independence, and connection—without spending a dime on equipment or logistics.”A Human Voice and Captions for Every Fan:SoundSystem Live is designed to highlight your team’s designated ADA voice—a real human commentator describing the action in real time with clarity and care. It’s not AI. It’s not a radio simulcast. It’s personalized, venue-branded commentary for fans who rely on it most while enjoying the camaraderie of the live event around them.At the same time, fans who are deaf, hard of hearing, or use hearing aids can access instant text captioning on their smartphones—no headsets, lanyards, or proprietary receivers required. It’s full ADA accessibility, without complexity.The service runs on the intuitive, cloud-native Backbone Radio production suite, offering live and automated broadcast/narrowcast workflows that operate over bonded Wi-Fi and 5G. That means no dead spots, seamless performance, and frictionless access for both fans and producers.Inclusion Without Complication:• No CapEx — 100% cloud-based; no transmitters, receivers, or assistive devices• Human Commentary — Your team’s ADA voice, not AI• Smartphone Ready — Delivered to iOS/Android via bonded Wi-Fi and 5G• Real-Time Captioning — Optional text-based access for deaf or hard of hearing fans• No Devices to Manage — Nothing to hand out, inventory, repair, or replace• Professional Tools — Includes automation, live assist, and scheduling via the Backbone Radio suiteNow Accepting Early Adopters for the 2025/2026 Season!Backbone is now offering limited early adopter access for professional and collegiate teams seeking to lead in accessibility and fan-first innovation.Early participants receive:• Priority onboarding and pilot pricing• Training guidance for staffing live ADA commentators• Support for captioning integration and geofenced channel setupEarly access slots are limited. To inquire about joining the ADA early adopter program, visit SoundSystemLive.net or email info@backbonebroadcast.com.About Backbone Broadcast:Backbone Broadcast (Backbone Networks Corporation) delivers cloud-native broadcasting and in-venue audio solutions for sports, media, and education. Its flagship platform, SoundSystem Live™, provides real-time play-by-play, ADA descriptive audio, multilingual commentary, and optional captioning—directly to fans’ smartphones with no new hardware. Paired with the Backbone Radio production suite, it helps teams deepen engagement, expand inclusivity, and turn every seat into a premium experience.About SoundSystem Live™:SoundSystem Live™ is the new Audio Backbone of the Smart Stadium—a cloud-native, ultra-low latency audio platform that redefines the live event experience. Delivering unmatched quality and efficiency, SoundSystem Live provides ADA accessibility channels, multilingual translations, and real-time fan audio directly to smartphones—all without costly infrastructure or capital expense. By making every seat a premium seat, SoundSystem Live empowers venues to engage every fan, expand inclusivity, and unlock new revenue streams with smart, scalable stadium sound.

