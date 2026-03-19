Backbone Broadcast to Meet with Venues and Integrators at NAB Show 2026 on Real-Time Venue Audio Infrastructure

Backbone’s cloud-native Virtual Audio Backbone architecture debuts for sports venues and live event environments requiring synchronized, real-time audio.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Backbone Broadcast will meet with venues, universities, broadcasters, rights holders, and systems integrators at NAB Show 2026 to discuss the rollout of SoundSystem Live™, the real-time, cloud-native, ultra-low-latency in-venue delivery layer of the Virtual Audio Backbone. With the architecture proven in live operation, the company is now focused on broader deployment.SoundSystem Live—a joint development of Backbone Broadcast and Technica Del Arte, NL—delivers synchronized audio directly to fans on their own smartphones, with no headsets, lanyards, or special devices to hand out. Running on bonded 5G and venue Wi-Fi, it supports multiple simultaneous channels, including play-by-play, alternate commentary, descriptive audio, multilingual audio, and remote contribution workflows.The platform can be deployed as an initial single-channel service or expanded into a broader multi-channel framework, allowing organizations to address immediate operational needs while laying the foundation for a more capable long-term venue audio infrastructure.“At NAB, we want to meet with organizations that are ready to move beyond discussion and into deployment,” said Richard A. Cerny, Founder and CEO of Backbone Networks Corporation. “SoundSystem Live is proven, operating, and ready to help venues deliver real-time fan engagement, accessibility, and a stronger long-term audio capability.”Backbone is also inviting systems integrators and technical partners to meet during the show. Venue deployments often move through integrators, and the company wants to work with partners helping customers align venue audio services with existing production, networking, and operational environments.Organizations interested in meeting with Backbone Broadcast during NAB Show 2026 may contact the company at info@backbonebroadcast.com or visit SoundSystemLive.net, or see us in person at Booth C2632!About Backbone Broadcast / Backbone Networks CorporationBackbone Networks Corporation, doing business as Backbone Broadcast, is a privately held, self-funded communications infrastructure company based in Massachusetts. With more than three decades of experience spanning fiber optics, analog and digital communications, and cloud-native broadcast operations, the company develops and operates software-defined audio infrastructure for sports, media, education, and live event environments. Backbone’s flagship venue platform, SoundSystem Live, is the in-venue delivery layer of the Virtual Audio Backbone, a synchronized, modular, cloud-native architecture for modern venue audio services.About Technica Del Arte, NLTechnica Del Arte, NL is a Netherlands-based technology development company and a core engineering partner in the joint development of SoundSystem Live. The company contributes expertise in real-time transport, low-latency systems design, and resilient networked media workflows.

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