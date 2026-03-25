Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Redlands

Senior Helpers Logo Senior Helpers Caregiver Caregiver at Senior Helpers

New Senior Helpers Location opened in Redlands. Offering services that reduce hospitalization and support seniors aging in place.

REDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Redlands.The location, owned and operated by Tim and Stephanie Muckey, officially began serving the community on March 9, 2026. Stephanie spent over 25 years leading programs for Fortune 50 organizations focused on population health, military family support, and community-based healthcare, with an emphasis on serving seniors, Veterans, and underserved populations. Supported by Tim’s 22-year career as a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps, the couple combines operational expertise, leadership, and a commitment to service in their approach to care. Through Senior Helpers of Redlands, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“Care should fit the life being lived, which is why we don't have minimums, and why we want families to reach out early, before things feel urgent, so that we can work alongside them to determine the best path forward.” – Tim MuckeySenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.As a proud Marine Corps family, the Muckeys’ lives have been shaped by resilience, caregiving, and community through multiple relocations while raising two daughters. Their personal experiences navigating complex healthcare systems, including Tim’s journey as a disabled Veteran and their daughter’s rare neurological condition diagnosis, deepened their passion for dependable care. Opening Senior Helpers reflects their shared mission to serve seniors with empathy and the same level of support they value for their own loved ones.“Loneliness and social isolation take a real toll on seniors and Veterans, and one consistent, compassionate presence can change everything. Our caregivers don’t just assist, they connect, they listen, and they become part of the family.” – Stephanie MuckeySenior Helpers of Redlands offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“The Muckeys are the ideal Senior Helpers franchisees,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Their passion for servant leadership makes them the perfect candidate for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Inland Empire residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Redlands is located at 423 E Citrus Ave, Redlands, CA 92373.To contact the office, call (909) 836-0029 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/ca/redlands/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=gmb To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

Tailored Senior Care at Home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.