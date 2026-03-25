Rocket Alumni Solutions Creates Interactive Athletics History Board for Emory University

Emory University

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocket Alumni Solutions , the leading provider for touchscreen recognition software, has helped Emory University honor their athletic history and accomplishments for several years through an interactive digital Wall of Fame.With all of Emory’s recent success, including the men’s basketball team making the NCAA National Championship for the first time, there have been many achievements that deserve recognition.With Rocket Alumni Solutions’ touchscreen display , fans are able to look through countless monumental moments throughout Emory Athletics’ history. Sections within the display include:-Hall of Fame: Browse through athletes who have had an enormous impact on Emory Athletics.-Academic All-Americans: See the student-athletes who excelled in their sport and in the classroom.-Department Awards: Specific accomplishments spanning across different sectors within the athletic department.-National Championship Teams: View teams who have won the highest achievement in their respective sport.Having all of these achievements in one comprehensive platform makes it easier than ever to inform others about Emory’s historic achievements and create a connection throughout the community. Rocket Alumni Solutions’ work with Emory and several other colleges and universities to create an inspiring atmosphere that leaves the users feeling encouraged and honored.Rocket Alumni Solutions provides a dynamic, future-proof platform to transform an institution's static historical records into compelling interactive displays that captivate students, alumni, and prospective donors. This centralized digital hub allows for easy management of complex archives and ensures that current accomplishments are updated and celebrated in real-time. By adopting this approach, Emory Athletics ensures its inspiring history is preserved, easily accessible, and positioned to connect with and motivate the entire community for generations to come.About Rocket Alumni SolutionsSince 2016, Rocket Alumni Solutions has partnered with over 1,500 organizations, ranging from professional associations like the PGA Tour to major universities such as Maryland, LSU, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech, as well as small public high schools. Its touchscreen software maintains an 84+ Net Promoter Score (NPS), reflecting its ease of use and value. Rocket’s engineering team, with roots at Brown University, continuously deploys new features to help schools preserve and celebrate their communities’ legacies while inspiring students, alumni, and donors.

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