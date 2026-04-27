Rocket Alumni Solutions Helps Trinity High School Digitize 100+ Years of History Through Its Touchscreen Hall of Fame

Installed in the main hallway, the Trinity Hillers display transforms archived history into an interactive, accessible showcase for students, staff, and visitors. Trinity High School’s interactive display brings over a century of yearbooks, records, and alumni history into a fully searchable digital experience.

How Trinity High School digitized yearbooks and alumni records into a searchable, cloud-based digital archive accessible on any device.

WASHINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocket Alumni Solutions partnered with Trinity High School to move more than a century of yearbooks, trophy case records, and alumni history into an interactive touchscreen display . The archive is now fully searchable on displays inside the school and from any personal device.Rocket Alumni Solutions is an interactive digital display platform used by 1,500+ schools to digitize yearbooks, athletic records, and alumni content into a cloud-based system accessible on touchscreens, web, and mobile.Before the rollout, accessing Trinity's historical content meant locating and handling physical yearbooks, many of which existed as single copies. Space limits also restricted how much of the school's history could be shown at once.In the days after the install, students and staff gathered at the display to browse old yearbooks, look up family members, and revisit past graduating classes. What had been stored in closets became a shared point of connection across generations.WHAT IS AN INTERACTIVE DIGITAL DISPLAY FOR SCHOOLS?Rocket Alumni Solutions' interactive digital display for schools is a system that converts physical archives like yearbooks, athletic records, and alumni achievements into searchable digital content viewable on touchscreens and personal devices. Our system replaces traditional static displays by making historical information searchable and accessible from any device.HOW DO SCHOOLS DIGITIZE YEARBOOKS AND ARCHIVES?Schools digitize yearbooks and archives by scanning physical materials and organizing them in a cloud-based system. Rocket Alumni Solutions lets schools upload, tag, and structure decades of historical content so it can be searched and viewed across devices and displays.WHY ARE SCHOOLS REPLACING TROPHY CASES AND PHYSICAL ARCHIVES?Traditional trophy cases and physical archives are limited by wall space, hard to keep current, and only accessible inside the building. Digital systems remove those constraints by centralizing records into one searchable platform that can be updated remotely and viewed anywhere.KEY BENEFITS OF INTERACTIVE DIGITAL DISPLAYS FOR SCHOOLS- Searchable access to decades of yearbooks and alumni records- Centralized digital storage for historical content- Remote access from any device- Continuous updates without physical space limits- Increased engagement from students, alumni, and visitorsABOUT ROCKET ALUMNI SOLUTIONSRocket Alumni Solutions works with 1,500+ organizations, from professional associations like the PGA Tour to major universities including Maryland, LSU, NYU, and Virginia Tech, down to the smallest public high schools. The company's touchscreen software holds an 87+ NPS. Schools use Rocket to build interactive Halls of Fame that celebrate their community's legacy. Pricing scales from small-school plans to premium options for larger organizations, with unlimited data, pre-made templates, and plug-and-play setup included across tiers.CONTACT: press@rocketalumnisolutions.com

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