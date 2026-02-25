NYU Women’s Basketball Breaks Over 20-Year-Old Division III Record, Showcased on Rocket Alumni Solutions Platform

NYU

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocket Alumni Solutions is supporting New York University’s (NYU) recognition of its women’s basketball program following the team’s historic record-breaking achievement.On Sunday, Feb. 8, NYU defeated Carnegie Mellon to secure its 82nd consecutive win, extending its undefeated run that began during the 2023–24 season. The victory surpassed the previous Division III record held by Washington University of St. Louis. Throughout this historic streak, Rocket Alumni Solutions has showcased numerous milestone statistics through its touchscreen recognition platform Through Rocket Alumni Solutions’ partnership with NYU, fans can browse: Hall of Fame : View Violets who have made a lasting impact on the NYU community through athletic excellence. Records : Explore updated individual and team records.As a prominent program, several milestones from the women’s basketball team are permanently embedded in NYU’s history. The platform highlights undefeated seasons, 1,000-point scorers, and records such as most points scored in a single game. The interactive touchscreen kiosk is accessible to the entire NYU community and can be viewed both in person and online, making it easier than ever to experience and stay informed about the team’s accomplishments.Rocket Alumni Solutions provides institutions with a dynamic way to honor their history, transforming outdated static records into compelling interactive displays that captivate students, alumni, and potential donors. This centralized digital hub is designed to manage complex historical archives, update ongoing achievements, and provide a scalable, future-proof solution for schools of all sizes. By implementing this approach, NYU Athletics ensures its rich history is preserved, accessible, and positioned to inspire every member of the community for generations to come.About Rocket Alumni SolutionsSince 2016, Rocket Alumni Solutions has partnered with over 1,500 organizations, ranging from professional associations like the PGA Tour to major universities such as Maryland, LSU, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech, as well as small public high schools. Its touchscreen software maintains an 84+ Net Promoter Score (NPS), reflecting its ease of use and value. Rocket’s engineering team, with roots at Brown University, continuously deploys new features to help schools preserve and celebrate their communities’ legacies while inspiring students, alumni, and donors.

