Secure I.T. Environments Designs and Completes UK Dual Data Centre Programme for Automotive Component Manufacturer

Interior of one of the new data centres A headshot of Chris Wellfair, Projects Director Company logo for Secure I.T. Environments

External modular data centre and room-in-room communications facility delivered as a single programme to boost resilience, capacity and efficiency

Delivering an external modular data centre alongside a room-in-room facility as a single programme showcases the strength of our design and installation capability.” — Chris Wellfair, Projects Director, Secure I.T. Environments

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secure I.T. Environments Ltd (SITE), one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced the completion of two data centre projects for an international automotive component manufacturer at sites on the south coast. Delivered as one coordinated programme, the project comprised an external, modular data centre and a new room-in-room communications facility, designed and installed to strengthen resilience, increase capacity for digital operations and streamline future expansion across the estate.External modular data centreEngineered for rapid installation and lifecycle efficiency, the external modular facility integrates four IT racks with cold-aisle containment, N+1 energy-efficient air-cooling and modular N+1 UPS designed for 15kW loads. The modular design of the data centre uses pre-engineered, factory-tested fire rated and secure panels that reduce programme risk, accelerate installation and simplify future upgrades.Factory integration and testing streamlined on-site works while maintaining quality and safety controls for the whole build. Environmental monitoring, raised access flooring, and LPS1175 graded physical security measures were also incorporated into the design, along with VESDA fire suppression and a new generator with a 100 hour fuel tank.Room-in-room communications facilityBuilt within an existing building, the room-in-room installation creates a controlled technical environment that isolates critical infrastructure from wider estate risks while aligning power, cooling and management with the external facility. Constructed as a five-sided F90 fire-rated modular room within an existing space, the internal installation supports four 42U racks with cold-aisle containment. Cooling was designed to be in-row, comprising two Flakt Row-DENCO units in N+1 configuration. UPS, VESDA fire suppression and extraction were also incorporated into the build, along with a new dedicated backup generator.Chris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments, added: “Delivering an external modular data centre alongside a room-in-room facility as a single programme showcases the strength of our design and installation capability. By aligning power, cooling and security architectures across sites, we have created resilient, energy-efficient environments that are ready for the future. It is a great example of how modular methods and disciplined programme control de-risk delivery and accelerate outcomes.”About Secure I.T. Environments LtdSecure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised, and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education, and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation, and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.Secure I.T. Environments’ primary aim is to ensure that clients’ critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment . To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.

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