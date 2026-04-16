Instro AI Solutions and AMRC Demonstrate the Commercial Impact of AI across Several Sponsored Manufacturing Trials

Instro AI Solutions logo Phil Sanders, Commercial Director at Instro AI

67 percent faster technical query response times recorded as AMRC trials move into rollout and integration having proved their business value

These outcomes demonstrate how generative AI is moving beyond experimentation and delivering measurable operational improvements...” — Phil Sanders, Commercial Director at Instro AI Solutions

SHERINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Instro AI Solutions which develops tailored generative AI solutions, has today announced the results of its collaborative generative AI trials with AMRC Cymru, demonstrating measurable operational improvements and clear commercial impact for participating UK manufacturers and engineering firms, including slashing response times by two thirds.Over the past year, Instro AI worked with AMRC Cymru, part of the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, to deliver structured proof of value trials with a group of UK companies in the engineering and manufacturing sectors. Each programme was designed around defined business outcomes with results reviewed alongside AMRC Cymru to validate outcomes.Measured results from the AMRC trials include:• Colchester Machine Tool Solutions. 67.3 percent faster technical query response times, reducing average response time from 5.5 minutes to 1.8 minutes• Poeton Industries. 40 to 65 percent reduction in first response times for technical and commercial enquiries. Manual effort associated with triaging and drafting responses to customer enquiries was also reduced 20 to 35 percent• Star Micronics. 45 percent faster engineering decision making during technical support tasksInstro AI delivers a sector-customisable generative AI solution, designed to transform how knowledge is accessed and applied across an organisation by staff, partners and customers. The AI solution automatically ingests complex documentation including technical documents, manuals, training materials, customer records, process guides, compliance information to provide instant, accurate, context-aware responses to everyday operational and commercial questions. Unlike traditional search or chatbot tools, Instro interprets complex queries, summarises detailed documents, signposts key information sources and connects to live systems, CSV files and databases, delivering natural language answers tailored to an organisation’s specific workflows and user roles.Engineering knowledge delivered fasterAt Colchester Machine Tool Solutions, engineers tested the system while performing representative service and maintenance tasks for CNC and manual combination lathes. Average time to locate and respond to technical information fell from 5.5 minutes to 1.8 minutes, demonstrating how AI assisted knowledge access can accelerate routine engineering decisions.Handling growing volumes of customer enquiriesAt Poeton Industries, the UK’s leading independent surface treatment specialist, the focus was improving response times for high volumes of customer enquiries. Poeton Industries handle up to 4,000 customer emails per month and receive around 1,400 RFQs each year enquiring how surface processes should be performed. Instro was configured to analyse incoming enquiries, surface relevant knowledge and generate draft responses for review.Lee Mason, Group Digital Transformation Manager at Poeton, said: “Phase 1 showed strong early value, especially in faster, more consistent technical responses, and the tool was well received by our teams. Phase 2 will scale that progress, deepen the use cases, and test how it embeds into daily operations. We’re pleased to continue the partnership.”1,222 engineer interactions, 25 hours saved across international technical teamsStar Micronics, which operates across Great Britain, Germany and Switzerland, engineers used the system 1,222 times during the trial while diagnosing alarm codes and locating technical information across manuals and service records. Engineers achieved 44.6 percent faster decision making compared with manual methods.Instro AI helps companies release the power locked in dataAcross all trial participants a consistent insight emerged. The greatest limiting factor was not the AI technology itself but the fragmented nature of manufacturing data accumulated over many years across documents, systems and service records.Instro’s automated content ingestion engine draws information from multiple systems and formats - including hard-to-read PDFs - standardises terminology, identifies authoritative sources and flags outdated or conflicting material. This creates a structured knowledge layer that enables AI assisted search, insight and workflow automation without requiring extensive data preparation projects.Pritesh Patel, Industrial Digitalisation Technical Lead at AMRC Cymru, said: “These proof-of-value trials acted as the ground truth in witnessing the impact of adopting generative AI technologies, filtering out the noise and hype we experience in society today. It provided manufacturers with an understanding of how AI works under the hood. The trials showed that while the impact of generative AI is massive, the real challenge lies in the 'reality of data.' The biggest hurdle that manufacturers face is not utilising AI, but the fragmented legacy data that they have carried for decades. By properly organising this knowledge, generative AI systems such as Instro AI provides engineers with more time to focus on value-added tasks whilst ensuring that they remain as the final decision-makers in an AI-assisted workflow.”Phil Sanders, Commercial Director at Instro AI Solutions, said: “These outcomes demonstrate how generative AI is moving beyond experimentation and delivering measurable operational improvements across engineering support, enquiry handling and technical decision making for organisations of all sizes. Over the years, even small companies can generate huge volumes of data and expertise that becomes locked away. We help them put that knowledge to work quickly.”Look out for new AI products coming from Instro AI Solutions soon. Want to discuss your business and how AI could improve your business outcomes? Book a one hour discovery call to explore potential use cases and your AI readiness: https://calendly.com/d/cmrj-hfn-m7m/instro-discovery-meeting About Instro AIInstro AI Solutions is a UK-based software company delivering tailored generative AI through a modular SaaS platform. Instro ingests an organisation's existing systems, documents and operational data - connecting directly with ERP, CRM, Helpdesk, QMS and other enterprise systems - to provide staff with trusted, decision-ready insight without sifting through complex documentation. In AMRC-partnered, UK Government-funded trials across three manufacturers, Instro delivered up to 67% faster technical response times, 40–65% faster enquiry handling and significant time savings, independently validated across automotive, aerospace, medical and construction sectors. Learn more at https://www.instro.ai About AMRC CymruAMRC Cymru is part of the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) innovation cluster. It turns world-leading research into practical improvements for industry, helping to boost businesses productivity and sharpen their competitive edge, while saving time, money and energy, fostering collaborations and partnerships between industry, academia and government to deliver cutting-edge research, development and innovation for better products and processes; while driving forward sustainable manufacturing technologies for net zero, creating the vital step-changes needed in the low-carbon transition.Based in a £20m state-of-the-art applied research centre in Broughton, North Wales, funded by the Welsh Government, AMRC Cymru is managed by the University of Sheffield and is a member of the High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult, a consortium of leading manufacturing and process research centres backed by Innovate UK. The HVM Catapult’s new digital factory hub, based in Baglan, South Wales, is a partnership between HVM Catapult, funded by UK government, and the Welsh Government, building on the success of AMRC Cymru to advance manufacturing technology innovation and support Wales’ green industrial transformation.

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