Wireless Broadband Alliance Proves Wi-Fi HaLow Readiness with Successful Real-World IoT Field Trials in Japan

Logo of the Wireless Broadband Alliance Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance

Real-world results highlight long-range, scalable connectivity across smart city, campus, residential, and industrial environments

The results confirm that Wi-Fi HaLow can deliver reliable, long-range connectivity in even the most challenging environments, supporting a wide range of IoT use cases and enabling new opportunities...” — Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO, Wireless Broadband Alliance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), the global industry body dedicated to driving the seamless and interoperable services experience of Wi-Fi across the global wireless ecosystem, today announced the publication of the Wi-Fi HaLow for IoT: Japan Field Trials Report . The report marks the successful completion of the WBA’s Wi-Fi HaLow Phase 3 field trials in Japan and validates Wi-Fi HaLow (IEEE 802.11ah) as a scalable, long-range connectivity solution for real-world IoT deployments. More importantly, it signals the growing maturity of Wi-Fi HaLow as a powerful wireless foundation for the next generation of connected environments.The trials demonstrated strong performance across multiple demanding environments, with stable connectivity comparable to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, while significantly reducing infrastructure requirements. In several use cases, a single access point enabled wide-area coverage across complex indoor and outdoor environments, supporting video, voice, and sensor-based applications with low latency and packet loss. These results highlight Wi-Fi HaLow’s ability to support large-scale IoT deployments while optimizing power consumption, an essential factor for devices with limited or infrequent maintenance access. The findings point to a future in which IoT networks can be deployed more simply, scale more efficiently, and reach further than previously practical with conventional Wi-Fi approaches.The “Wi-Fi HaLow for IoT: Japan Field Trials Report” provides real-world evidence across four environments: a recreational park, school campus, residential complex, and industrial water reclamation facility. Building on successful North American Phase 2 deployments, the trials confirm that Wi-Fi HaLow delivers reliable wide-area coverage, strong penetration through dense materials, and stable multi-device performance across diverse and challenging conditions. The results further reinforce Wi-Fi HaLow’s potential to unlock a new class of resilient, cost-efficient IoT deployments across smart city, campus, residential, and industrial deployments.Proven Benefits Across Real-World IoT DeploymentsThe Japan trials demonstrate that Wi-Fi HaLow enables:● Extended range across large indoor and outdoor environments● Strong penetration through concrete, steel, vegetation, and underground spaces● Stable multi-device operation from a single access point● Reduced infrastructure complexity, requiring fewer access points● Support for real IoT workloads, including video, voice, control systems, and OTA updates● Efficient operation aligned with low-power, duty-cycle-based IoT applicationsThese capabilities were validated under Japan’s regulatory constraints, confirming consistent performance even in restricted spectrum conditions. This is a meaningful proof point for global markets, showing that Wi-Fi HaLow can deliver robust outcomes even in tightly managed spectrum environments.Summary of each use case and the results1. Smart Public Spaces and Recreational Venue: At Yamanashi Fuefukigawa Fruit Park, Wi-Fi HaLow delivered wide-area connectivity across dense vegetation and uneven terrain using a single access point. It supported cameras, sensors, and access control, with reliable video streaming and low packet loss. Compared to 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, performance remained stable and predictable.2. Smart Campus: At Shudo Junior & Senior High School in Hiroshima, Wi-Fi HaLow provided reliable indoor and outdoor coverage with fewer access points than traditional Wi-Fi. Commands across 12 devices completed in ~1.5 seconds, with stable performance under high user density and RF interference.3. Smart Residential: In a Saitama apartment complex, Wi-Fi HaLow enabled consistent coverage across shared spaces from a single access point. It supported cameras, VoIP intercoms, and sensors, delivering stable video, low jitter voice performance, and reliable multi-device connectivity.4. Smart Industrial – Water Infrastructure: At the Kiyohara Water Reclamation Center in Utsunomiya, Wi-Fi HaLow maintained reliable connectivity across concrete structures, dense machinery, and underground tunnels, supporting remote monitoring and stable multi-device operation.Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, said: “The successful completion of our Wi-Fi HaLow field trials in Japan marks another significant milestone in demonstrating the global readiness of this transformative technology. The results confirm that Wi-Fi HaLow can deliver reliable, long-range connectivity in even the most challenging environments, supporting a wide range of IoT use cases and enabling new opportunities for innovation.”Marleen Boonen, CEO & Founder, Methods2Business, said: “Methods2Business is proud to support the advancement of Wi-Fi HaLow as a transformative connectivity solution for next-generation IoT. The field trials in Japan by Wireless Broadband demonstrate its robustness, long-range performance, and readiness for real-world deployments in smart infrastructure, industrial automation, and rural connectivity. The report confirms that Wi-Fi HaLow provides a scalable and reliable wireless foundation for modern IoT in Japan, enabled by a supportive regulatory framework shaped through a unified, multi-year industry effort on spectrum policy. I would also like to express my compliments on the excellent results and the strong joint effort behind delivering this report. We look forward to continued collaboration with the industry partners to accelerate adoption in Europe as well and unlock new opportunities for innovation globally.”Michael de Nil, CEO and co-founder of Morse Micro, stated: “These results reinforce the power of Wi-Fi HaLow as a globally scalable IoT connectivity platform. Across markets, industries, and deployment environments, organisations are looking for wireless solutions that can go further, penetrate better, and connect more with less. Wi-Fi HaLow is uniquely well positioned to meet these needs and help enable the next generation of connected systems worldwide.”Zac Freeman, EVP Marketing and Sales, Newracom, said: “The Japan field trials confirm Wi-Fi HaLow’s reliable, long-range performance across real-world IoT use cases—even under strict regulations. Japan’s strong embrace of HaLow, including plans to expand spectrum, highlights the growing global momentum. We’re proud to support this effort alongside our partners in the WBA.”Justin Hopper, Director of Marketing from Nexcomm Systems said: “The field trials in Japan show how powerful Wi-Fi HaLow is. It truly lives up to its promise even with restrictive regulations and challenging environments. This technology enables exciting new use cases and is driving new opportunities in IoT. The results show that Wi-Fi HaLow is ready to meet these challenges.”With successful trials completed in North America and Japan, WBA invites industry participants to join upcoming trials across EMEA and additional APAC regions. These next-phase trials will focus on scaling deployments, validating interoperability, and exploring new IoT use cases. As momentum builds globally, these next phases will help accelerate Wi-Fi HaLow’s path from successful trials to broader market adoption.The full “Wi-Fi HaLow for IoT: Japan Field Trials Report”, including detailed results and recommendations, is available for download at https://wballiance.com/wi-fi-halow-for-iot-japan-field-trials About the Wireless Broadband AllianceWireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is the global organization that connects people with the latest Wi-Fi initiatives. Founded in 2003, the vision of the WBA is to drive seamless, interoperable service experiences via Wi-Fi within the global wireless ecosystem. The WBA’s mission is to bring together global industry leaders, collaborating to accelerate the development, integration and adoption of next-generation Wi-Fi and wireless technologies to deliver business growth, through innovation, technical and standards development, and real-world deployment programs.Its key programs include NextGen Wi-Fi, OpenRoaming, 5G, 6G, IoT, Smart Cities, Testing & Interoperability and Policy & Regulatory Affairs.Membership in the WBA includes major operators, service providers, enterprises, hardware and software vendors, and other prominent companies that support the ecosystems from around the world. The WBA Board comprises influential organizations such as Airties, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Boldyn Networks, BT, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Comcast, HFCL, HPE, Intel, Reliance Jio, RUCKUS Networks, Telecom Deutschland and Turk Telekom.Follow Wireless Broadband Alliance:

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