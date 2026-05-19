Secure I.T. Environments Upgrades UK Telecoms Operator Data Centre Cooling with 69% energy drop and ROI in 1.29 years

Company logo for Secure I.T. Environments A headshot of Chris Wellfair, Projects Director

Mission critical telecoms data hall upgraded with new free cooling infrastructure with no service disruption

The advances in data centre cooling equipment deliver substantially improved energy efficiency and a rapid return on investment.” — Chris Wellfair, Projects Director, Secure I.T. Environments

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secure I.T. Environments Ltd (SITE), one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced completion of an offshore cooling infrastructure upgrade for one of the UK’s leading telecommunications providers. The project saw the replacement of end-of-life air conditioning units with three energy-efficient “free cool” units, achieving a Cooling PUE of 1.13 and achieving ROI in just 1.29 years.Replacing data centre cooling infrastructure in a 24/7/365 telecommunications environment takes great care, but with existing units bordering on 20 years old, it was time to upgrade and ensure a safe transition without downtime. The new are projected to reduce energy costs by 69% per year. SITE’s expertise in mission critical data centres and offshore projects meant the customer could be confident of a smooth delivery and no break in customer services.The installation consisted of three indoor Multi-DENCODMF065D Downflow Air Conditioning units each providing 59.7kW net sensible cooling. The Multi Denco range operates under typical conditions with a sensible heat ratio (SHR) of 1.0. The enhanced “energy efficiency” in the Multi-DENCO precision climate control systems are achieved by optimised use of the internal inverter compressor, EEV and fans. The inverter drive controls the refrigeration compressor variably and steplessly adapts the unit’s output to the cooling demand and results in “high energy efficiency” especially in partial load operation.Chris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments, added: "The advances in data centre cooling equipment deliver substantially improved energy efficiency and a rapid return on investment. These projects should be seen as investments in resilience and reduced operational costs, and delivered with the right partner, can take place with no brakes in service and minimal disruption.”About Secure I.T. Environments LtdSecure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised, and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education, and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation, and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.Secure I.T. Environments’ primary aim is to ensure that clients’ critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment . To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.

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