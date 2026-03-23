Major Monmouth County Residential Development Site to be Auctioned

91.3+/- Acres Conceptual Site Plan

91± Acre Wall Township Development Site with Potential for 300 Residential Units

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co ., a national leader in accelerated real estate marketing, announces the upcoming online auction of a 91.3± acre residential development opportunity in Wall Township , New Jersey, located in desirable Monmouth County, New Jersey.The exceptionally large acreage parcel located at 5115 Asbury Road offers major residential development potential of up to 300 units, presenting a rare opportunity for builders and developers seeking scale in one of New Jersey’s strongest housing markets. Online bidding will open Monday, April 20, 2026 at 9:00 AM and concludes Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM. The property is being sold by Order of the New Jersey Superior Court.Rare Large-Scale Development Opportunity in Monmouth County:Large development tracts in Monmouth County are increasingly difficult to find, making this 91± acre offering a significant opportunity for regional and national homebuilders. Conceptual planning indicates the potential of up to 300 residential units, offering developers the ability to create a thoughtfully planned residential community in a high-demand housing market.The site features attractive topography suitable for efficient site design, allowing developers flexibility to incorporate open space preservation, amenity-driven neighborhoods, or phased residential development. Situated in Wall Township’s growth corridor, the property is surrounded by established residential neighborhoods, retail conveniences, and employment centers, positioning the site ideally for future residential development.Strong Market Fundamentals Driving Builder Demand:Monmouth County continues to be one of New Jersey’s most desirable residential markets, fueled by highly rated schools, proximity to the Jersey Shore, strong employment centers, and excellent quality of life. The property also benefits from exceptional regional connectivity, with convenient access to the Garden State Parkway, Routes 34, 35, and 18, as well as Interstate 195, providing efficient commuting options to New York City, Central Jersey employment hubs, and the Jersey Shore.Wall Township itself is known for its top-rated schools, suburban lifestyle, and proximity to coastal amenities, making it a highly attractive location for families and professionals seeking new housing opportunities.Auction Information:Property Address: 5115 Asbury Road, Wall Township, Monmouth County, NJ 07727Online Bidding Opens: Monday, April 20, 2026 — 9:00 AM ETAuction Concludes: Thursday, April 23, 2026 — 11:00 AM ETDevelopers, investors, and builders can access due diligence materials and register to bid online at www.maxspann.com About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.For more than 50 years, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. has specialized in the accelerated marketing and sale of residential, commercial, and development properties across the United States. With offices in New York, New Jersey, and Florida, the firm creates competitive auction environments that maximize value for sellers while providing transparent opportunities for buyers.

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