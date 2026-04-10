Iconic Natali Vineyards & Winery in Cape May County to be Sold at Auction

8+/- Acres of Grapes Tasting Room 22.26+/- Acres Operational Equipment Included Full Tasting Room

Turnkey 22± Acre Winery, Business, and Equipment Offering in Premier Coastal Destination

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co . announces the upcoming auction of Natali Vineyards & Winery , a fully operational, award-winning winery located in Cape May Court House, New Jersey, within Cape May County.This rare offering includes 22.26± acres of land, an established vineyard operation, winery facilities, business, and all equipment, providing a true turnkey agribusiness and hospitality investment opportunity in one of New Jersey’s most sought-after coastal regions. The auction will be conducted as an online auction, allowing bidders to participate remotely.Established Winery with Strong Brand, Revenue Streams & Growth Potential:Established in 2001, Natali Vineyards is one of the first licensed wineries in Cape May County and has built a strong reputation with an award-winning wine portfolio and loyal customer base.The property features a 6,000-gallon production vineyard with mature plantings and on-site winemaking facilities, along with a full-service tasting room offering wines by the bottle, glass, and flight. Additional revenue streams include direct-to-consumer sales, online shipping channels, and an active calendar of events and entertainment, which drive consistent visitor traffic throughout the year.The sale also includes a plenary wine license allowing up to 15 off-premises sales locations, offering significant expansion potential for distribution and brand growth. Natali Vineyards produces a diverse and well-established portfolio of wines, showcasing both classic vinifera varietals and unique regional offerings. The vineyard cultivates a range of grapes including Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Dolcetto, Merlot, Muscat Blanc, Nebbiolo, Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, Syrah, Tempranillo, Trebbiano, Viognier, and Zinfandel, complemented by specialty fruit wines such as beach plum, blueberry, cherry, and cranberry.This breadth of production not only highlights the vineyard’s versatility within the Outer Coastal Plain AVA, but also provides multiple revenue streams and broad consumer appeal across both traditional wine enthusiasts and emerging market segments.Unique Opportunity for Agribusiness, Hospitality & Lifestyle Investors:Situated within the Outer Coastal Plain AVA, the vineyard benefits from a climate and soil profile ideal for wine production, with approximately 8 acres of planted vines and room for expansion.The offering provides buyers the ability to step into a fully functioning agricultural and hospitality operation, with opportunities to expand production, enhance the tasting experience, and develop new agritourism offerings.Its location along Route 47 (North Delsea Drive) provides strong visibility and accessibility, while proximity to the Jersey Shore allows the property to capitalize on Cape May County’s robust tourism economy.Property: Natali Vineyards & Winery (Briganti by the Bay Winery)Address: 221 North Delsea Drive (Route 47), Cape May Court House, NJ 08210Auction Format: OnlineOnline Bidding Opens: Monday, May 11, 2026 — 9:00 AMAuction Concludes: Wednesday, May 13, 2026 — 11:00 AMProperty Previews: Saturday, April 18th & Thursday, April 30th from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PMAdditional information, including the Property Information Package (PIP), is available at www.maxspann.com or email auctions@maxspann.comAbout Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.For more than 50 years, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. has been a leader in the accelerated marketing and sale of real estate assets nationwide. The firm specializes in delivering competitive bidding environments that maximize value for sellers while providing transparent acquisition opportunities for buyers.

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