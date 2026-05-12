Two New Jersey Residential Development & Investment Opportunities to be Sold at Auction

1.36+/- Acre Site, West Orange, NJ West Orange - Renovate or Develop Multiple Homes 1.66+/- Acre Residential Site, Branchburg Twp, NJ Branchburg Twp - Fixer Upper or Build New! June 11th Auction

West Orange Infill Development Site and Branchburg Residential Property Offered June 11th

CLINTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co . announces the upcoming auction of two New Jersey real estate opportunities located in West Orange, Essex County and Branchburg Township, Somerset County . The properties offer strong redevelopment, investment, and residential repositioning potential in two desirable and well-connected markets. This auction provides buyers with the opportunity to acquire well-located properties in Northern and Central New Jersey through a competitive and transparent process. Online bidding will conclude on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM.Rare Infill Development Opportunity - West Orange, Essex CountyThe auction features a 1.36+/- acre parcel located at 1 Blueberry Bend in West Orange with Planned Unit Residential Development (PURD) zoning, allowing for cluster housing and multiple units per acre. (For GPS purposes, use 464 Prospect Ave, West Orange, NJ)This rare infill site is ideally suited for residential developers seeking to build in a high-demand, supply-constrained market. The property is currently improved with a single-family home, offering flexibility to renovate, subdivide, or redevelop into a multi-unit residential project.Strategically located approximately 16 miles from Manhattan and less than 10 miles from Newark, the property benefits from strong commuter demand and proximity to major employment centers. The surrounding area offers a wide range of amenities including shopping, dining, parks, and cultural attractions such as South Mountain Reservation and the Turtle Back Zoo.Property Previews are scheduled for Tuesday, May 19th & Tuesday, May 26th from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM.Residential Value-Add Opportunity - Branchburg Township, Somerset CountyAlso offered is a 1.66+/- acre residential property located at 200 Harlan School Road by order of Branchburg Township, providing a unique opportunity to renovate the existing home or redevelop the site.The property features a secluded setting with nearby access to public sewer infrastructure, making it attractive for both end-users and investors seeking repositioning opportunities.Branchburg combines suburban comfort with exceptional convenience. Its central Somerset County location supports smooth commutes by car or train, while nearby NJ Transit stations make mass transit a practical option for NYC-bound professionals. Residents also benefit from proximity to local shopping centers, dining options, and the vibrant downtown Somerville area, offering a balanced lifestyle that is both connected and community-focused.Property Previews are scheduled for Wednesday, May 20th & Wednesday, May 27th from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM.Auction Details:Auction Format: OnlineOnline Bidding Opens: Tuesday, June 9, 2026 - 9:00 AMOnline Bidding Concludes: Thursday, June 11, 2026 - 11:00 AMBidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app. Additional information, including Property Information Packages (PIP), is available at www.maxspann.com or email auctions@maxspann.com.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.For more than 50 years, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. has been a leader in the accelerated marketing and sale of real estate assets nationwide. The firm specializes in delivering competitive bidding environments that maximize value for sellers while providing transparent acquisition opportunities for buyers.

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