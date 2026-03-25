Max Spann Announces April Multi-Parcel Auction of Four New Jersey Residential & Commercial Properties

5 Bedroom Home, Cresskill, Bergen Co, NJ 3.53+/- Acre Commercial Lot, Vineland, Cumberland Co, NJ Former Municipal Bldg, Franklin Twp, Hunterdon Co, NJ Lots Sold in Bulk - Chesilhurst/ Commercial Twp, NJ Lots Sold in Bulk - Chesilhurst/ Commercial Twp, NJ

Online Auction Concludes April 22nd

This multi-parcel auction presents a diverse range of properties...” — Max Spann Jr, President & CEO of Max Spann RE & Auction Co.

CLINTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. is pleased to announce the upcoming online auction of residential and commercial real estate opportunities across New Jersey, concluding April 22nd. The auction features properties located in Cresskill, Franklin Township (Hunterdon), Vineland, and parcels in Chesilhurst, and Commercial Township, New Jersey, offering opportunities for homeowners, investors, builders, and developers.Online bidding will open Monday, April 20, 2026 at 9:00 AM and conclude Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 11:00 AM.“This multi-parcel auction presents a diverse range of properties—from a luxury residential home in Bergen County to redevelopment and commercial opportunities in Central and South Jersey,” said Max Spann, President and CEO of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “Auctions create a transparent and competitive environment where buyers can confidently pursue unique real estate opportunities.”Featured Properties:Prime Residential Opportunity – Cresskill, Bergen County Located at 21 Cedar Street in Cresskill, this beautifully reimagined Colonial home was rebuilt in 2022 and features five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, including luxurious ensuite retreats with spa-style amenities. The home offers elegant finishes such as custom hardwood floors, Andersen windows, high ceilings, and a gas fireplace.The property also features a landscaped backyard with fruit trees, a bi-level stone patio, and a new deck—ideal for outdoor entertaining. Situated in one of Bergen County’s most sought-after communities, the home is close to top-rated schools, parks, and major roadways. This property is by Order of the NJ Superior Court and is sold in cooperation with AJ Willner Auctions.Residential Redevelopment Opportunity – Franklin Township, Hunterdon County The auction also includes a former municipal building on approximately 1.92± acres located at 202 Sidney Road in the Pittstown section of Franklin Township in Hunterdon County. The property is being sold by Order of the Township.The property offers the opportunity to renovate the existing structure or redevelop the site entirely, making it attractive for investors or developers seeking projects in scenic Hunterdon County. The area is known for its rolling countryside, strong sense of community, and highly rated schools—contributing to its reputation as one of the most desirable places to live in the region. Property previews will be held Thursday, April 2nd and Thursday, April 9th from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.High Visibility Commercial Lot – Vineland, Cumberland County A prime 3.53± acre commercial parcel located at 1489 N. Delsea Drive in Vineland will also be offered in the auction. The property features approximately 180 feet of frontage along heavily traveled Route 47, providing exceptional exposure for commercial development.Zoned Business/Commercial, the site offers flexibility for retail, office, or other commercial uses and benefits from easy access to Route 55, ensuring strong regional connectivity across South Jersey.Five Residential Lots – Chesilhurst & Commercial TownshipThe auction will also feature five residential lots sold together located in Chesilhurst (Camden County) and Commercial Township (Cumberland County), by order of the US Bankruptcy Court.These parcels present an attractive opportunity for builders and investors, with potential assemblage possibilities as some lots are adjacent. The communities offer rich local character and community-driven events that support neighborhood growth and development.Auction Details:The Online Auction will conclude for all properties on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 11:00AM ET. Bidding will take place online via the Max Spann bidding platform and smartphone app. Property Information Packages, including terms, maps, zoning, and online bidding instructions, are available for download at www.maxspann.com or by calling 888-299-1438.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.Based in Clinton, NJ, with offices in New York and Florida, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company is America's premier real estate auction and advisory firm. For over 50 years, our Accelerated Auction Marketing Program has created urgency in the marketplace, allowing sellers to control the terms and timing of the sale of their real estate assets. For more information, please visit www.maxspann.com.

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