Austin's Night of Worship With Blessing Offor

Blessing Offor returns to Riverbend Church of Austin Thursday, March 5.

We are thrilled to welcome Blessing back to Riverbend and to gather leaders from across our city for one unified night.” — Scott Reeves, Community Engagement & Production Executive Pastor

AUSTIN , TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riverbend Church is honored to welcome Nashville-based, Dove- and GRAMMY-nominated musician Blessing Offor back to Austin for a special Night of Worship on Thursday, March 5 at 7:00 PM in the Main Auditorium. This citywide gathering will unite churches and worship leaders from across the region for an evening celebrating all that God is doing in Austin.Known for his radiant joy, remarkable story of gratitude, and musical excellence, Offor will be joined by five area worship leaders representing diverse congregations and musical styles. Participating leaders include Jarryd Foreman (Austin Stone), Brandon Kinder (Vox Veniae), Jerry Wise (Covenant Presbyterian), B. Sterling Archer (All Saints Presbyterian), along with the Riverbend Worship Band & Team. Together they will lead a collaborative night of praise, unity, and celebration.Offor’s dynamic presence, soulful voice, and transcendent songwriting have captivated audiences nationwide. His debut album, My Tribe, introduced the mainstream hit “Brighter Days,” and his collaborations with artists such as Lauren Daigle, Benjamin William Hastings, and TobyMac have continued to expand his influence across genres. His music blends inspirational pop, roots textures, and spiritual depth, creating a sound that bridges audiences and invites authentic connection.This evening is designed to bring the broader Austin faith community together in shared worship, gratitude, and hope. “We are thrilled to welcome Blessing back to Riverbend and to gather leaders from across our city for one unified night,” said Scott Reeves, Community Engagement & Production Executive Pastor at Riverbend Church. “Our prayer is that this night would encourage and remind our city of the beauty of worshiping together.”Tickets are on sale now at:Riverbend Church is a spiritual community serving the broken, bruised, battered, and bored with a message of hope and grace. We embrace Austin’s vibrant creative culture by actively supporting local artists and the arts. Riverbend’s vision is to be a welcoming community—serving others and compelled by God’s grace. We believe church should feel like home: a place where questions are honored, stories are shared, and lives are shaped by something bigger than ourselves. No matter who you are or what you believe, you are welcome at Riverbend.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.