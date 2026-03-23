SR-201 Fatal Crash

On Sunday, March 22, 2026, at about 12:20 pm, a Toyota Rav4 was stopped in the number one Westbound lane at SR-201 and SR-202 for a red light. A westbound Volkswagen Jetta hit the rear of vehicle #2 at near freeway speeds. The driver of vehicle #1 was transported in critical condition. The 75-year-old female driver of the Volkswagen was pronounced deceased at the hospital. There were two children, ages 10 and 8, in the car who were both transported in Bravo condition. The driver of the Rav4 was transported to the hospital in Alpha condition. The westbound lanes were restricted during the crash investigation.

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