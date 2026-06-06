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MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH ON NORTHBOUND I-15 AT MP 339. INVOLVES NINE VEHICLES.

On Friday, June 5th at 2:52 PM, a Dodge Ram towing a 32-foot toy hauler was traveling in the left lane of northbound I-15. Traffic was heavy at the time, ...

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MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH ON NORTHBOUND I-15 AT MP 339. INVOLVES NINE VEHICLES.

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