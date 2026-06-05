Two-Vehicle Crash On SR-6.

On June 5th, 2026 at approximately 0747 hours a Ford F-350 was traveling East on SR-6 near milepost 203, in a construction zone. The driver attempted to turn around on the two-lane road. Witnesses say the F-350 was traveling in the wrong lane for approximately 150 feet. At the same time the Chevy Cruze was traveling West on SR-6. Both swerved off the North side of the road to try and avoid impact. The impact was almost directly head-on, and occurred on the North shoulder. Both occupants of the Chevy Cruze were flown from the scene, with both the female driver and male passenger suffering very serious injuries. All lanes were closed for an hour, lanes now open. A Ford F-350 involved in a crash on SR-6. A Chevy Cruze involved in a crash on SR-6. Both the driver and passenger were flown to the hospital by medical helicopter.

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