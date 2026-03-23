Ateios Systems Closes $7.25M Series A to Scale Next-Generation Battery Electrode Manufacturing

TitletownTech leads financing to accelerate commercial pilots into gigawatt-hour production

Manufacturing breakthroughs are what make transformative technologies ubiquitous” — Rajan Kumar

NEWBERRY, IN, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ateios Systems has closed $7.25 million in Series A funding to scale production of its next-generation lithium-ion battery electrodes and expand supply to global battery manufacturers. The round was led by TitletownTech , with participation from existing investors Elevate Ventures, VisionTech Partners, Good Growth Capital, Lateral Capital, Techstars, and Keshif Ventures, as well as new investors JHH Ventures, Stonecast Ventures, Zaka Ventures, Carat Venture Partners, and E8 Angels.As global demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to surge, Ateios’ high-speed electrode manufacturing lines, powered by the company’s solvent-free RaiCure™ electron-curing platform, are enabling battery manufacturers to modify existing assembly lines to qualify RaiCore™ electrodes toward gigawatt-hour production.The new capital will support the expansion of Ateios’ commercial engagements with battery and advanced materials partners, including ongoing work with companies such as Eastman Kodak and Vianode , while positioning the company to meet growing demand for its RaiCore™ electrodes. It will also enable Ateios to increase production capacity and further advance its manufacturing capabilities as it moves toward supplying battery manufacturers at larger commercial scale.“Manufacturing breakthroughs are what make transformative technologies ubiquitous,” said Dr. Rajan Kumar, Founder and CEO of Ateios Systems. “If chips are the brains of the modern machines, batteries are the heart. Ateios is helping the industry build them better, faster, and cleaner.”In September, Ateios and Eastman Kodak demonstrated a top speed for a solvent-free electrode production process. The system achieved coating speeds of 80 meters per minute, nearly three times faster than the industry standard, while producing PFAS-free, solvent-free electrodes compatible with lithium-ion battery chemistries, including LCO, LFP, NMC, and synthetic graphite.“Ateios is addressing a real constraint in battery manufacturing with a solution that can be embedded into existing production lines today,” said Craig Dickman, Managing Partner at TitletownTech and Ateios board member. “That ability to transition without disruption matters, especially as energy demand continues to grow and the industry needs to scale quickly.”Ateios Systems was founded by Dr. Rajan Kumar, whose background in nanoscale science and nanoengineering led to the development of printable energy composites and ultimately revealed the scientific and economic limitations of traditional battery electrode manufacturing. Building on this insight and further advancing the technology through the Department of Energy’s Innovation Crossroads program at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and incubation at the Battery Innovation Center, Dr. Kumar led the company’s pivot into advanced battery manufacturing. Since then, Ateios has grown into a battery technology company delivering scalable, lower-cost, and more sustainable manufacturing solutions to OEMs, earning industry recognition including Battery Manufacturer of the Year at The Battery Show North America in 2025.The company recently showcased production-grade RaiCore™ electrodes, including third-party verification of PFAS-free battery materials, alongside its manufacturing partners at the 43rd International Battery Seminar & Exhibit in Orlando. Battery manufacturers interested in qualification testing and pilot production can request samples at sales@ateios.com.

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