Ateios Secures Commercial Order for the World’s Only Verified PFA-Free Electrode with Fortune 100 Electronics OEM

NEWBERRY, IN, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ateios Systems, a pioneer in next-generation battery electrode technology, today announced a significant commercial order for its RaiCore™ LCO platform from a leading Fortune 100 consumer electronics brand. The integration will be carried out through one of the company’s trusted battery OEMs, which already supplies cells across its global product lines.This milestone reinforces Ateios’ rapid market momentum, following its recent U.S. Department of Defense-supported order for LFP electrodes. The RaiCore LCO remains the only third-party verified PFA-free electrode, with Intertek’s verification of zero parts per million of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs).“We’re continually improving the RaiCore LCO product line—achieving higher active material loadings, optimizing energy-power trade-offs, and scaling production speed,” said Rajan Kumar, CEO of Ateios Systems. “Our third-party verification ensures a future-proof solution that aligns with regulatory trends. We’re also collaborating with Intertek to set industry standards for PFA-free battery testing—positioning us to support next-gen chemistries like silicon anodes that demand high cathode loading.”The urgency to eliminate PFAs—often referred to as “forever chemicals”—from battery production has grown sharply. Recent studies by Texas Tech and Duke University identified battery manufacturing as one of the top sources of PFA pollution. With PFAs like PVDF/Teflon dominating the $5 billion binder market and causing an estimated $17.5 trillion in societal damage, the need for clean alternatives has become critical. As global battery demand skyrockets from 2 TWh today to a projected 240 TWh by 2050, regulatory crackdowns on PFAs are accelerating, threatening price hikes and supply shortages.Ateios’ RaiCore platform, launched last year, is uniquely positioned to meet this moment. It’s the only electrode solution proven to operate at top production speeds of 50 meters/minute with high active material loadings exceeding 3 mAh/cm²—delivering sustainability without compromising performance or cost. The latest generation also supports gap-coating configurations, optimizing material efficiency and enabling high-speed cell assembly for advanced formats. Battery OEMs or end-users looking to improve their battery can get started with evaluating RaiCore by:1. Share your electrode specs (material, thickness, volume, target pricing).2. Receive a custom or off-the-shelf sample for testing.3. Purchase a GWh-ready, production-grade solution.To request a sample of RaiCore electrodes or batteries powered by RaiCore, contact sales@ateios.com. For more information, visit www.ateios.com About Ateios Systems:Ateios Systems is the leading supplier of next-generation battery electrodes, built on the world’s fastest electrode production platform. The company delivers a complete, ready-to-scale solution—combining a robust global supply chain, production-grade components, and seamless integration support for battery OEMs. Ateios enables manufacturers to access high-performance, sustainable energy solutions without the need for costly retooling or major process changes.

