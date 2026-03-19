Vianode and Ateios Systems Annouce Agreement to Develop Next-Gen Graphite Electrodes

Ateios Anode Electrode Using Vianode Graphite

Vianode and Ateios have signed a LOI for the supply of Vianode's high-performance synthetic anode graphite for use in Ateios' cutting-edge electrode production.

NEWBERRY, IN, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vianode , an advanced battery materials company, and Ateios Systems , a US-based battery component supplier, have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the supply of high-performance synthetic anode graphite for use in Ateios’ cutting-edge electrode platform.Under the strategic pilot and LOI, Vianode will prepare a phased supply of synthetic anode graphite to support Ateios Systems’ electrode production to pair with their high-performance, PFA-free cathodes of LCO, NMC, and LFP that make up 95% of the battery materials needed to power all of the critical devices used in consumer electronics, robotics, drones, mobility, grid storage, and many more.Initial volumes are to be supplied from Vianode’s Via ONE facility, the world’s most sustainable graphite plant located in Norway, with a transition to Via TWO in St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada, as additional capacity comes online.“Demand for batteries and materials is growing rapidly across multiple markets beyond electric vehicles, driven by increased adoption in mobility, robotics, drones, and grid storage applications where performance, reliability, and tailored form factors are required,” said Stefan Bergold, CCO of Vianode.“As the demand for high-performance batteries grows, the industry needs manufacturing methods that are scalable, cost-effective, and responsible,” said Glen Kozeli, Director Sales & Business Development Americas at Vianode. “Ateios is pioneering technologies that move in that direction, and we’re pleased to work together toward solutions that can strengthen the supply chain. With Vianode’s sustainably produced, high-consistency anode materials, this collaboration supports scaling reliably while reducing the overall environmental footprint.”Ateios was recognized for its RaiCore™ electrode technology at the US Battery Show in October of 2025, which enables high-speed manufacturing combined with strong performance, higher energy density, and lower cost. It is also the world’s only third-party verified, forever chemical-free electrode. The technology was pioneered at Oak Ridge National Lab, scaled to production at Eastman Kodak, and benchmarked by Ateios at the Battery Innovation Center. These groups bring decades of industry-leading manufacturing and development across multiple battery chemistries and formats. Vianode and Ateios will work together to build, test, and deliver high-performance, production-grade electrode samples.“With our company already shipping industry-leading cathode electrodes to leading battery makers across the globe, this collaboration will allow us to offer a great graphite anode electrode to pair with it. So many makers have confidence in Vianode’s materials; this collaboration will help expedite the adoption of our cathodes, and allow us to offer the best Wh/kg without any R&D. Customers can just start building, and they get an opportunity to scale to GWh with our tolling partner without having to make costly investments,” said Rajan Kumar, CEO of Ateios Systems.Vianode’s anode graphite offers up to 90% lower CO₂ emissions than conventional production and is used in a range of demanding battery applications supporting faster charging times, longer runtime, extended cycle life, and recyclability.Manufacturers are invited to engage in qualification discussions and technical evaluations to get in line for the first samples coming off the production line, to test and validate before scaling to GWh-volumes.For more information or to schedule a technical consultation, contact sales@ateios.comAbout Ateios SystemsAteios Systems pioneers advancements in battery technology with its groundbreaking RaiCure™ platform. This innovative technology produces battery components with enhanced performance, cost reduction, and minimizes environmental impact. Ateios can work with partners throughout the entire battery development cycle, from inception to production, to produce large-scale, high-quality battery components. For more information, visit www.ateios.com About VianodeVianode is an advanced battery materials company providing sustainable anode graphite solutions for the battery and EV value chains in North America and Europe. Using proprietary technology, Vianode produces high-performance synthetic anode graphite with up to 90% lower CO₂ emissions compared to conventional methods.The company is currently executing a multi-billion-dollar investment program across North America and Europe. Vianode operates Via ONE, the world’s most sustainable anode graphite plant, located in Norway, and is currently constructing Via TWO, its first North American facility, in St. Thomas, Canada.Vianode’s long-term ambition is to supply advanced battery materials for 3 million EVs annually by 2030. The company is backed by Altor, a world-leading financial investor.

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