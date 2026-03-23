Talking Rock Golf Course Opens Tee Sheets for 2026 Season

Award-winning Shuswap course welcomes golfers back to the shores of Little Shuswap Lake

Every golfer is different, where they’re at in their game, what they’re looking for, what’s going to make their day. When you get that right, you set them up to actually enjoy themselves.” — Steven Coulthard, golf professional

SQUILAX, BC, CANADA, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tee sheets are now open at Talking Rock Golf Course at Quaaout Lodge & Spa, a five-time PGA of BC Interior Facility of the Year, and the team is already looking forward to welcoming back familiar faces and first-timers alike for what promises to be another memorable season on one of BC’s most celebrated courses.“We see golfers come from all over to this facility,” says Cody Bell, General Manager and Executive Golf Professional . “Whether they’ve played the game their whole life or just picked it up, what surprises me every time is how little people focus on their score. They’re so tied up in the experience that the game almost becomes secondary. That’s what makes Talking Rock what it is.”The Graham Cook and Wayne Carlton-designed 18-hole layout stretches to over 7,100 yards from the long tees, offering a challenge that can be dialed up or back depending on skill and style. Fairways that open up before tightening, a strong practice facility with grass tees, practice bunkers, and putting greens, and a back nine that winds alongside the shores of Little Shuswap Lake give the course a character that keeps golfers returning season after season.Joining the team this season is Steven Coulthard, a golf professional whose path to the game wound through mining, small business ownership, and finance before landing exactly where it was always headed. For Coulthard, the most important work happens before a golfer ever swings a club.“It always starts with learning the person rather than the swing,” says Coulthard. “Every golfer is different, where they’re at in their game, what they’re looking for, what’s going to make their day. When you get that right, you set them up to actually enjoy themselves, and when golfers let themselves relax and enjoy the day, everything else follows.”Among the course’s most talked-about stretches is the run from hole 15 to 18, where the course descends toward the lake and golfers play alongside the water in a setting that Bell describes as an immense privilege. “You really can’t find that type of experience anywhere else where you’re playing alongside a lake,” he says. “For us to have an 18th hole in a setting like that is something a lot of our golfers immensely value.”The course is set to open for the season on April 1st and booking is now available at quaaoutlodge.com. Weekends fill quickly, and advance booking is strongly recommended.About Quaaout Lodge & Spa at Talking Rock ResortLocated on the shores of Little Shuswap Lake in Squilax, British Columbia, Quaaout Lodge & Spa at Talking Rock Resort is a year-round destination fully owned and operated by Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw (formerly the Little Shuswap Lake Band). The resort is home to the award-winning Talking Rock Golf Course (5x PGA of BC Interior Facility of the Year), Jack Sam’s Restaurant, and Le7ke Spa. A reimagined 51-room hotel with wellness facilities including indoor and outdoor pools, saunas, and treatment rooms is currently in development, with an anticipated opening in fall 2028. For more information, visit quaaoutlodge.com.

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