Lumion View for Archicad Now Available

Lumion View for Archicad is available now Exterior rendered in Lumion View for Archicad Section view rendered in Lumion View for Archicad

Real-time visualization plugin brings instant design insight to Archicad

Lumion View adds a real-time, ray-traced viewport to Archicad, so architects can understand their work more intuitively, test ideas faster, and share them with greater clarity.” — David Weir McCall, Head of Product at Lumion

SASSENHEIM, ZUID HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumion today announces the release of Lumion View for Archicad , extending its real-time visualization plugin to Graphisoft’s BIM platform. With this launch, Lumion View introduces immediate visual feedback, ray-traced clarity, and intuitive navigation directly inside Archicad, enabling architects to explore, test, and communicate ideas without interrupting their workflow.Archicad is widely valued for its design-led BIM approach, giving architects the freedom to develop and iterate designs with precision. But as projects evolve, understanding how a design will look and feel when materials are applied or how light interacts with the model often requires switching tools or relying on abstract views.Lumion View addresses this gap by embedding real-time visualization directly into Archicad, allowing architects to see the impact of their decisions as they design.“Archicad is built for precision and detail, but communicating spatial intent clearly, especially in early stages, can still be a challenge,” said David Weir-McCall, Head of Product at Lumion. “With Lumion View, we’re adding a real-time, ray-traced viewport directly inside Archicad, so architects can understand their work more intuitively, test ideas faster, and share them with greater clarity.”Built to complement Archicad’s modeling environment, Lumion View supports architects in maintaining design flow. It reflects Lumion’s broader goal to make visualization a natural part of the design process, rather than something reserved for final presentation.Already transforming the workflows of SketchUp and Revit users, Lumion View now brings the same real-time insight to Archicad's Windows based community. Users can:- Instantly visualize designs with real-time lighting, materials, and sun studies- Explore Archicad’s native materials in a ray-traced environment- Create conceptual diagrams and drawings using style presets- Navigate models with intuitive, responsive controls- Explore spaces at a human scale to better understand spatial relationships- Capture 4K images in seconds, directly from Archicad- Share visuals through Lumion Cloud for faster feedback- Transfer material settings to Lumion Pro for advanced visualizationPart of the Lumion ecosystemLumion View is designed to work alongside Lumion Pro, enabling a smooth transition from real-time design exploration to fully contextual, client-ready visualization. Materials carry over from Archicad to Pro, reducing rework and preserving creative intent.A single Lumion View subscription provides access to all supported integrations, including Revit and SketchUp, making it a flexible solution for multi-platform firms or individual designers working across tools. Every subscription grants access to Lumion Cloud, for fast sharing and collaboration on project visuals.Available NowLumion View for Archicad (for Windows) is available now, with a 14-day free trial included in every install. The software can be downloaded from Lumion. Find further info here: https://lumion.com/product/lumion-view-archicad SketchUp and Revit versions are available via their respective app stores or through Lumion’s website. Additional CAD and BIM integrations are planned for future release.About LumionLumion offers professional visual communication software solutions tailored for architects, designers, and visualization professionals. With intuitive workflows and rapid rendering speeds, Lumion empowers users to bring architectural designs, interiors, landscapes, and urban plans to life with clarity and emotion.- Lumion View: Real-time visualization plugin for CAD & BIM solutions- Lumion Pro: The complete 3D advanced visualization solution for architects- Lumion Cloud: Visual-first, cloud-based collaboration hub for architectural projectsLearn more at www.lumion.com Press InformationLogos, images and additional press materials are available upon request.Interview opportunities and queries can be directed to: media@lumion.comMedia ContactLumion | Act-3D B.V.Damian Lesliemedia@lumion.com

Lumion View for Archicad - Available now

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