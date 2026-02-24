Lumion continues to refine the architectural visualization workflow with Lumion Pro 2026.0

Urban masterplan rendered in Lumion Pro Urban masterplan aerial view rendered in Lumion Pro Urban masterplan rendered in Lumion Pro 2026.0 Section view rendered fully in Lumion Pro 2026.0

Architects choose Lumion Pro because it respects the way they work. Lumion Pro 2026.0 builds on that foundation. It helps architects move from almost finished to presentation-ready faster.” — David Weir McCall, Head of Product at Lumion

SASSENHEIM, ZUID HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumion, the long-standing leader in professional visual communication solutions for architects, has announced the release of Lumion Pro 2026.0, the latest evolution of its flagship 3D rendering and visualization solution used by thousands of firms worldwide.For more than a decade, Lumion Pro has supported architects in transforming their concepts into compelling visual narratives. With the 2026.0 release, the company continues its proven commitment to architectural practice, by delivering targeted enhancements that streamline presentation workflows and strengthen design clarity.“Architects choose Lumion Pro because it respects the way they work,” said David Weir McCall, Head of Product at Lumion. “Lumion Pro 2026.0 builds on that foundation. It helps architects move from almost finished to presentation-ready with fewer interruptions and with greater control over the end result.”Designed for the way Architects work/Built for real-world architectural projectsSome key enhancements in Lumion Pro 2026.0 include:- Area Placement Tool: populate custom-shaped zones with up to 5,000 nature assets in a single action, accelerating large-scale context placement.- 200+ New & Revamped Nature Assets – Including 73 exclusive ultra-high-resolution photogrammetry trees: This exclusive collection of new fine detailed models adds an impressive new collection of trees and plants to Lumion’s already extensive asset library.- Fill-in Clipping Plane Tool: Generate clean, filled sectional views, drawings and diagrams and illustrate directly inside Lumion, eliminating the need for external post-processing.- AI Image Upscaling (up to 16K): Produce large-format, print-ready outputs without extended render times or specialized hardware.- 5 New Example Scenes & Templates: High-quality, visually stunning starting points designed to help new and existing users achieve professional results quickly.For full details on what’s included in Lumion Pro 2026.0, visit https://lumion.com/product/latest-version-pro Get the update: Existing subscribers can install the new update immediately from their Lumion account.Try Lumion Pro for free: Free 14-day trials are available, with complete access to all features and assets included.Buy Lumion Pro: Subscriptions are available in named-user and floating license variations, and can be purchased via lumion.com, or through the company’s extensive network of international resellers.About LumionLumion offers professional visual communication software solutions tailored for architects, designers, and visualization professionals. With intuitive workflows and rapid rendering speeds, Lumion’s portfolio of products empowers users to bring architectural designs, interiors, landscapes, and urban plans to life with clarity and emotion.Lumion View: Real-time visualization plugin for CAD & BIM solutionsLumion Pro: The complete 3D visualization solution for architectsLumion Cloud: Visual-first, cloud-based collaboration hub for architectural projectsMedia ContactLogos, product screenshots, and interview opportunities are available upon request.For press inquiries, please contact Damian Leslie at media@lumion.com

Finish projects faster with Lumion Pro 2026.0 – out now!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.