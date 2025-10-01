Lumion View for Revit Now Available

Lumion View

Lumion launches new real-time visualization plugin for Autodesk Revit users

This isn’t just another renderer, it’s an upgrade to the way Revit users experience, test, and communicate their designs.” — David Weir McCall, Head of Product at Lumion

SASSENHEIM, ZUID HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumion is excited to announce the release of Lumion View for Revit , the latest iteration of its real-time visualization plugin—now purpose-built for BIM users. With this launch, Lumion brings its trusted design companion to Revit, enabling faster, clearer, and more confident architectural workflows from the very first stages of design.Architects rely on Autodesk Revit for precision and documentation. But when it comes to showing how a space will feel, traditional views fall short. Lumion View bridges this gap, helping teams and stakeholders better understand the spatial intent behind every decision.“Revit is incredibly powerful, but it's built for precision, not perception,” said David Weir-McCall, Head of Product at Lumion. “With Lumion View, we’re enhancing Revit’s visual depth with a real-time, fully ray-traced view of the model and adding a range of easy-to-use visualization tools into the mix. This isn’t just another renderer, it’s an upgrade to the way Revit users experience, test, and communicate their designs.”Built to complement Revit’s production environment, Lumion View empowers users to:- Instantly visualize designs with real-time materials, lighting, and sun studies- Explore material variations using an enhanced display of Revit’s native PBR materials- Create visual diagrams such as elevations and floor plans using section boxes and visual style presets- Navigate the model with ease using intuitive camera controls and flythrough tools- View design sections 1:1 and create impactful presentation images- Render 4K visuals in seconds, all from within Revit—no exporting requiredAlready embraced by thousands of SketchUp users, Lumion View has transformed how architects explore and communicate ideas. Now, that same capability comes to Revit—adding instant feedback, intuitive navigation, and presentation-ready outputs right where BIM decisions are made.Whether exploring early concepts or refining mid-stage development, Lumion View makes it easier to stay in flow, identify issues earlier, and get buy-in faster, with visuals that speak for themselves.“We built Lumion View to make visualization a natural part of the design process, not something saved for the end,” added David. “With Revit support now available, we’re excited to bring that speed and insight to BIM users everywhere.”And with a single Lumion View subscription, users gain access to both Revit and SketchUp versions, making it ideal for multi-platform firms or individual designers working across tools.Available NowLumion View for Revit is available today via the Autodesk App Store , with a 14-day free trial included in every install.Lumion View is also available for SketchUp (Windows and Mac), with support for additional CAD and BIM platforms coming soon.About LumionLumion offers real-time 3D rendering and collaboration tools for architects, designers, and visualization professionals. With intuitive workflows and rapid rendering speeds, Lumion empowers users to bring architectural designs, interiors, landscapes, and urban plans to life with clarity and emotion.Learn more at www.lumion.com Press InformationLogos, images and additional press materials are available upon request.Interview opportunities and queries can be directed to: media@lumion.com

Lumion View for Revit plugin now available in the Autodesk App Store

