Programmers.io Launches TimeBridge™ to Accelerate IBM i Modernization for Manufacturing, Retail, & Logistics Enterprises

New AI-assisted modernization delivers faster, safer, and more structured transformation for mission-critical IBM i environments

Industries like manufacturing, retail, and transportation rely on IBM i for their most mission-critical operations but they’re under increasing pressure to modernize.” — Anshul Choudhry, President at Programmers.io

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Programmers.io, the world’s largest IBM i services provider, today announced the launch of TimeBridge™, an accelerated modernization offering designed to help manufacturing, retail, transportation, and logistics companies transform their IBM i systems with greater speed, safety, and predictability.

TimeBridge™ addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing IBM i organizations today: the high failure rate of large-scale modernization projects. By combining expert advisory, AI-assisted technologies, and proven delivery playbooks into a single, structured offering, TimeBridge™ enables enterprises to modernize legacy systems while reducing risk, controlling cost, and preserving business continuity.

“Industries like manufacturing, retail, and transportation rely on IBM i for their most mission-critical operations but they’re under increasing pressure to modernize,” said Anshul Choudhry, President at Programmers.io. “We’re incredibly excited to introduce TimeBridge™ to an industry that’s been searching for an experienced partner with a disciplined, end-to-end approach to modernization. TimeBridge™ brings structure where projects often fail, and it does so by leveraging AI in a safe, ethical, and enterprise-ready way.”

TimeBridge™ is not a single tool or point solution. It is a comprehensive modernization framework built for multi-year, multi-stakeholder transformation initiatives, particularly in environments where downtime, disruption, or failed migrations are not an option.

The offering is composed of three integrated pillars:

TimeBridge™ Insights – Advisory services including modernization assessments, roadmaps, and transformation blueprints tailored to complex IBM i environments across manufacturing, retail, and logistics.

TimeBridge™ Technologies – AI-assisted tools that allow organizations to see, understand, and convert legacy code faster and safer than ever before, including impact analysis, documentation, integration, UI modernization, and data replication.

TimeBridge™ Experience – Access to the world’s largest team of IBM i experts, providing the people, playbooks, and structured processes required to execute modernization with confidence.

Together, these pillars significantly reduce the uncertainty that causes modernization initiatives to stall or fail, helping organizations move forward with clarity and control.

A New Era of IBM i Development

With TimeBridge™, Programmers.io is ushering in a new era of IBM i development—one where AI is used not as a replacement for expertise, but as an accelerator for it. AI-assisted solutions within TimeBridge™ enable teams to analyze, document, and transform legacy codebases more efficiently, while maintaining the resilience, quality, and governance required in regulated and operationally intensive industries.

“Modernization doesn’t fail because companies lack ambition, it fails because they lack structure,” adds Kip Kugler, Senior VP, Sales at Programmers.io. “TimeBridge™ gives enterprises a single source of truth across people, plans, and technologies, dramatically lowering the risk that has become an industry standard.”

Built for Industries That Can’t Afford Failure

TimeBridge™ is purpose-built for organizations where IBM i systems support core operations such as production, supply chain, inventory management, transportation routing, and retail transactions. By enabling faster, safer modernization, the offering helps these businesses remain competitive while protecting the systems that keep them running every day.

About Programmers.io

Programmers.io is the world’s largest IBM i services provider, supporting Fortune 500 and global enterprises with IBM i, IBM Z, and enterprise application expertise. Known for its deep technical bench, structured delivery approach, and industry-unique Happiness Guarantee, Programmers.io helps organizations maintain, modernize, and evolve their most critical systems with confidence.

For more information about TimeBridge™, visit www.programmers.io.

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