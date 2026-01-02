Programmers.io Reinforces Investment to Lead AI-Driven Modernization Across IBM i and IBM Z Ecosystems

By enhancing their people, planning, processes, and products, Programmers.io has elevated their capabilities to better support IBM i and IBM Z modernization.

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Programmers.io announced a major reinforcement of their investment and a redefined modernization strategy designed to help enterprises transform their multigenerational IBM i and IBM Z systems with greater confidence. Responding to the rising industry demand for talent experienced in COBOL, RPG, and similar programming languages, responsible AI-driven productivity, and stronger security practices, they have strengthened their people’s expertise, improved their planning capabilities, enhanced their processes, and broadened their product portfolio. These advancements position Programmers.io to deliver greater value to organizations relying on mission-critical platforms that have stood the test of time.

People-Driven Growth: Fostering Talent and Fortifying Technical Leadership to Bridge Skill Gaps

Programmers.io has made a strategic decision to evolve the leadership and people behind their modernization vision.

They have welcomed two respected IBM i industry experts to their executive team to work alongside seasoned IBM Champions already within the organization. Together, these leaders are playing an instrumental role in guiding and supporting large-scale transformation initiatives through their decades of platform knowledge and hands-on experience.

They have also taken proactive steps to expand their workforce. Through their IBM Skills Academy–accredited internship program, they train the next generation of professionals each year. This initiative helps interns gain deep platform knowledge, develop essential skills, expand their professional networks, and unlock new career opportunities. To date, they have trained more than 1,500 students, creating a steady pipeline of future-ready IBM i talent.

In parallel, they have launched their new DBA, Programmers.ai, to support clients’ requirements for modern technology expertise through next-generation talent delivery. By enabling access to cross-platform professionals trained on secure AI tools and experienced across 70+ technology stacks, they are helping enterprises achieve up to two times greater productivity compared to traditional staff augmentation models, accelerating modernization workflows while maintaining transparent, secure, and ethical AI usage.

Planning-Led Transformation: Strengthening Advisory Strategies to Reduce Risk and Shape Future-Ready Systems

Programmers.io has advanced their advisory offerings to help enterprises determine the most effective paths to upgrade their IBM i environments. Through AI-driven, human-assisted assessments and planning, the company supports organizations in understanding their current system landscape, identifying priorities, and developing clear modernization roadmaps that reduce risks and align with long-term business goals.

Process-Focused Innovation: Aligning Methods with Industry Standards for Reliable, Reduced-Risk Modernization

Programmers.io has aligned their processes with ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and ISO 42001 standards to help enterprises stabilize their IBM i environments with greater consistency and control after transformation. Through ISO-compliant change management, disaster recovery, incident response, and security practices, the company ensures that modernization outcomes are not only delivered successfully but also remain secure, robust, and predictable over time.

Product-Led Acceleration: Extending The Tool Suite to Optimize Transformation Journeys

Programmers.io has added new products to their suite to help enterprises achieve cost-effective, fast, and low-risk IBM i innovation. Native to the IBM i platform, these tools streamline impact analysis and integration processes, helping clients reduce uncertainty, identify high-value modernization opportunities, and accelerate project timelines.

In addition, they plan to introduce a new solution that will convert green-screen terminals into modern user interfaces without changing or disrupting core business logic. Combined together, these tools simplify complex transformations and support long-term sustainability.

Operational Support and Staffing Offerings: Sustaining Long-Standing Platforms Through Core Services

In addition to modernization initiatives, Programmers.io continues to support enterprises in maintaining and managing their existing IBM i environments through its core service offerings. Through flexible staff augmentation, they help businesses gain immediate access to experienced professionals when projects pile up or internal capacity is constrained. Alongside talent delivery, they provide 24/7 monitoring, help desk support, and KTLO services to ensure business-critical systems remain stable and secure over the long term.

IBM Z Solution Upgrades: Helping Enterprises Modernize, Manage, and Maintain Mainframe Systems

Programmers.io has stepped forward to help enterprises meet their IBM Z and mainframe requirements through skilled talent and strategic services. By training professionals in core technologies and modern development practices, they are building a stronger talent pipeline to address the growing demand for mainframe expertise.

Their services support clients in developing core applications, improving system performance, integrating with modern platforms, migrating data, and maintaining critical workloads. Together, these solutions enable enterprises to operate their IBM Z environments with greater stability today while preparing their mainframe systems for future demands.

“At Programmers.io, we ensure that our clients achieve measurable outcomes that meet their expectations throughout the transformation journey,” said Anshul Choudhry, Founder of Programmers.io and Programmers.ai. “To support this commitment, we will continue advancing our capabilities across IBM i and IBM Z. By integrating ethical AI practices with human expertise into the way modernization is planned, delivered, and managed, we will empower enterprises to bridge the gap between multigenerational operations and future-ready innovation.”

About Programmers.io

Founded in 2012, Programmers.io is a global technology company specializing in IBM i and IBM Z solutions. Headquartered in Texas, USA, the company has supported more than 200 clients, including Fortune 500 and NYSE enterprises, across 15 major industries in meeting the demands of their mission-critical platforms. With the world’s largest team of over 300 dedicated IBM i and IBM Z professionals, they deliver AI-powered modernization, advisory, application development, cloud migration, infrastructure support, integration, KTLO, and IT staff augmentation services. Every engagement is backed by their industry-unique Happiness Guarantee.

