Programmers.io Invests in Premier Education to Strengthen the IBM i Ecosystem

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Programmers.io, a global technology company specializing in IBM i and IBM Z modernization solutions, announced today their continued investment into their hands-on IBM i Internship Program. Offered at no cost, this entry-level program is designed to be accessible to aspiring technologists; getting them the education, experience, and networking they need to kickstart a career in enterprise IBM i solutions.

The need for enterprise IBM i (formerly AS400, iSeries) talent is a well-known gap in the community. Since IBM i has been an integral part of global enterprises since the 80’s, a significant portion of their longstanding developers, architects, and leadership are nearing retirement age. At the same time, advances in cloud and AI are transforming IT at an unprecedented rate, driving up the need for IBM i expertise inside a shrinking talent pool.

Programmers.io is directly addressing this issue, not only by providing education on relevant skills like RPG and COBOL, but also by updating their curriculum to keep up with the latest advancements in IT.

Guided by senior IBM i architects and IBM Champions, Programmers.io’s internship program has evolved well beyond foundational training. It now includes hands‑on exposure to AI‑driven development, the creation of AI agents and chatbots, and building modern applications at enterprise scale. Interns further strengthen their skills by shadowing Programmers.io developers on real client projects, gaining practical, real‑world experience.

“Our goal isn’t just to teach RPG syntax—it’s to prepare the next generation of IBM i architects to lead the future of enterprise IT.” said Nirmal Khatri, VP of Technology at Programmers.io and 2026 IBM Champion. “By combining foundational RPG and COBOL expertise with modernization, cloud integration, and AI-driven development, we’re ensuring businesses have access to highly capable talent for years to come.”

Since its inception, the IBM i internship program has trained over 1,000 students to date. Additionally, any professionals hired out of college will receive 18 months of hands-on experience before working independently.

With over 350 IBM i professionals, Programmers.io operates one of the industry’s most robust IBMi talent ecosystems, combining seasoned advisors, delivery leaders, and AI‑trained RPG developers. This strategic investment in people allows the company to respond quickly to large‑scale enterprise demands while addressing the long‑term IBM i skills shortage across key industries, including manufacturing, finance, healthcare, logistics, and retail.

Programmers.io is an ISO42001 and ISO27001-certified technology company that has served global Fortune 500 clients for over a decade. Boasting the world’s largest team of over 300 dedicated IBM i and IBM Z professionals, they offer end-to-end platform solutions – from KTLO to full-service modernization, AI enablement, cloud migration, infrastructure, and automation services. They provide professional advisory across 15+ industries, and back up all projects with an industry-unique Happiness Guarantee.

