SECOND BDMT GLOBAL INNOVATOR SUMMIT TO LAUNCH & PROPEL BREAKTHROUGH TECHNOLOGY WITH ONE-STOP MARKET ACTIVATION PLATFORM

BDMT Global Top 40 Global Innovations Applications Now Open VIP Private Investor Events Extend to Special Night During BDMT Global Innovator Summit

Selected Global Innovators Will Debut and Receive Exclusive Invitations to Present During VIP Private Investor Night, Giving the U.S. a First Look at New Tech

Activation platform maximizes growth opportunities, enabling innovators to launch, propel, and showcase their technology to U.S. ecosystem players, supporting validation for faster market approval.” — Suzy Im, Managing Partner and accredited investor at BDMT Global

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BDMT Global (BDMT) announced the BDMT Global Innovator Summit 2026, a one-stop market activation platform for global innovators to launch and propel breakthrough technologies. Judges from across sectors will select innovators from the Top 40 Global Innovations list to debut and receive exclusive invitations to present during the VIP Private Investor Night as a part of the Summit. The Summit is planned for Fall 2026 in Boston, in partnership with leading regional and global industry organizations, with details to be announced. In 2025, the BDMT Global Innovator Summit launched in partnership with MEDevice Boston , accelerating the successful, official market entry of nine healthcare tech companies. This year, we are expanding to all industries. Interested sponsors, ecosystem partners, and innovators can apply here “Based on the proven success from last year’s Innovator Summit, our market activation platform maximizes growth opportunities, enabling innovators to launch, propel, and showcase their technology to U.S. ecosystem players, supporting validation for faster market approval,” said Suzy Im, Managing Partner and accredited investor at BDMT Global. Powered by BDMT's DAC (Digitization, Automation, and Cross-Industry Collaboration) movement, this year's Top 40 Global Innovations list, BDMT Global Innovator Summit, and VIP Private Investor Night will convene world-class innovators in Core Technology & Infrastructure, Health & Life Sciences, Advanced Systems & Automation, and more, enabling local industry leaders, investors, KOLs, tech analysts, decision-makers and potential partners to vet their solutions all in one place. As part of DAC, the Summit offers a strategic advantage for participants to leverage connections across sectors and demonstrate their potential to solve U.S. market challenges.In 2025, strong successes at the Summit included the win of the Franklin Visionary Award "Product of the Year,” an honor judged by U.S. industry experts. Innovators also secured unsolicited live-stage endorsements from senior U.S. industry executives interested in their technology, commanded the event stage before an audience of U.S. investors, and secured coverage from industry media outlets, including podcasts, to further amplify their reach. Innovators spanned areas including diabetes, dementia, mental health, biometric electric stimulation wound healing, cancer & molecular diagnostics, advanced cell & gene therapies, biosignal processing chips, microfluidics, surgical robots, and AI-driven solutions. In 2026, adding the global and U.S. investment community completes the full circle for unlocking access, expanding to other regions and verticals, and activating all key ecosystem players.The Summit program will include live technology showcases, curated 1:1 meetings, panel sessions featuring influential speakers, and a signature Spotlight session to provide innovators with market validation feedback. Innovators will have the option to showcase poster presentations, participate in pitch sessions, and present during the VIP Private Investor Night. Ecosystem partners and sponsors with an aligned mission to support the growth of breakthrough innovations are encouraged to inquire about opportunities to collaborate.“Innovative tech is just the beginning. Innovators need to generate credibility and also begin to build the core market approval foundation for successful commercialization, market entry, and expansion,” Im furthered.For more information about opportunities at the BDMT Global Innovator Summit 2026, contact info@bdmtglobal.com.About BDMT GlobalFounded in 2014, BDMT Global is led by award-winning commercialization experts with deep insights and know-how for new market entry and expansion. BDMT combines outsourced business development (BD) and marketing transformation (MT) expertise, offering strategic go-to-market plans, business development, and full marketing execution services. The firm collaborates with innovators across industries, building trust-based relationships to connect with the right stakeholders, achieve a faster impact, and solve critical market challenges. BDMT drives growth through tailored programs, core services and initiatives such as the DAC (Digitization, Automation, and Cross-Industry Collaboration) movement that launched in 2023 with Mayo Clinic as the inaugural sponsor. As a gateway to foster collaboration between global innovators and regional stakeholders, BDMT’s “Tomorrow’s Innovation Today” (TINT) platform along with DAC enables one-stop destinations for partnership opportunities. The platform has expanded to offer complete access through the BDMT Global Innovator Summit, VIP Private Investor Events, Top 40 Global Innovations List, as well as 'MASS' (Market Approval Starter-Scaler) Solutions to drive initial market traction.Learn more about BDMT Global: https://bdmtglobal.com

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