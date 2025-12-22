BDMT GLOBAL CO-SPONSORS VIP PRIVATE INVESTOR EVENT DURING CES 2026 WITH ‘MASS’ SOLUTIONS FOR SELECT INNOVATORS

VIP Private Investor Event During CES 2026

Invite-Only, Curated Event sponsored by leading investors Lionchase, Accend Group, and BDMT provides one venue to offer opportunities for faster market growth

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BDMT Global (BDMT) announced its co-sponsorship of the VIP Private Investor Event during CES 2026, highlighting ‘MASS' (Market Approval Starter-Scaler) solutions for innovative companies and investors. BDMT—an award-winning, Boston-based team of commercialization experts bringing tomorrow’s innovation today, with critical know-how, from business development to marketing for U.S. entry or expansion—recently expanded its 'MASS' solutions with seven critical service areas for market approval, including funding. The event, which combines BDMT’s commercialization expertise with partners’ proven track record in strategic investment and transformative growth, will take place on January 8th from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (PT) at a private resort-style residence near Las Vegas. Participating investors and sponsors include Accend Group, Lionchase North America, Healthmetryx, Capital Velocity, and Andrew Cartwright Inc.The event will bring key segments together in one venue to offer local opportunities for faster market growth. “Many investors and innovators are looking to grow in the U.S. market across a variety of industries—and with that comes significant opportunities for funding, distribution, and more. However, to move fast and capitalize, a strategic approach with the right support is essential,” shared Suzy Im, Managing Partner of BDMT. “During CES, we’re providing a gateway for U.S. professionals to explore curated, cutting-edge technologies and for global innovators to meet the U.S. partners they need while learning what it takes to succeed here. As part of our 'MASS' solutions, the one-of-a-kind VIP event directly activates these benefits, helping innovators unlock access to vital market-entry partners to create a strong foundation for their growth.”As part of BDMT’s DAC (Digitization, Automation, and Cross-Industry Collaboration) movement, the event is designed to solve critical market challenges by fostering partnership opportunities between global innovators, U.S. ecosystem leaders, and investors. The event will focus on the following areas of innovation across industries to create growth opportunities with investors as part of 'MASS' solutions: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Digital Health, Embedded Technologies, Smart Infrastructure, Supply Chain Logistics, and other key areas relevant to private equity and investors. “It's about creating a space that’s more than a networking opportunity—it’s a curated setting for identifying potential funding and collaboration away from the busy show floor,” Im added.The agenda includes Cocktails/Entertainment, Pitches, Dinner, Dessert with a Q&A session, and Networking. Presenters include a U.S.-managed and owned manufacturer and leasing company with an invention and revolutionary approach in the supply chain logistics space, a cutting-edge blockchain-based U.S. company led by a founder with an extensive track record, and a PhD expert speaking about how AI can be utilized to solve the problems of PE, VC funds, and Family Offices, internally and for portfolio companies. Global innovators, U.S. investors, and other ecosystem players interested in attending to explore collaboration opportunities are encouraged to apply here or by emailing jdru@bdmtglobal.com.About BDMT GlobalFounded in 2014, Business Development & Marketing Transformation (BDMT) Global is led by a group of award-winning commercialization experts with deep insights and know-how for market entry and expansion. BDMT combines outsourced business development (BD) and marketing expertise (MT) to help companies entering new markets, offering strategic go-to-market plans, business development, and full marketing execution services. The firm collaborates with innovators across industries, including manufacturing, technology, and life sciences, building trust-based relationships to connect innovative companies with the right stakeholders to achieve a faster impact. Led by accredited investor and Managing Partner Suzy Im, BDMT drives growth through 100% customized programs, in addition to core services, such as 'MASS' (Market Approval Starter-Scaler) solutions for innovators seeking more rapid U.S. market entry and expansion.The team aims to bring "tomorrow’s innovation today" by bridging the gap and fast-tracking collaboration opportunities. To achieve this, the team leverages its strong network of industry leaders, including investors, C-suite executives, and influencers across the B2B and B2C sectors. BDMT’s DAC (Digitization, Automation, and Cross-Industry Collaboration) movement was launched in 2023, with Mayo Clinic as the inaugural sponsor, and is a gateway to fostering collaboration between global innovators and U.S. stakeholders to solve critical market challenges. Under DAC, BDMT enables one-stop destinations for partnership opportunities. In 2025, BDMT partnered with MEDevice Boston to launch the BDMT Global + MEDevice Boston Innovator Summit and Top Innovators Series, further expanding the DAC movement.Learn more about BDMT Global: https://bdmtglobal.com

