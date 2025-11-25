BDMT GLOBAL EXPANDS 'MASS' PROGRAM OFFERING A STRATEGIC SHORTCUT TO ALL INNOVATORS SEEKING U.S. ENTRY AND EXPANSION

Tomorrow’s Innovation Today

Market Approval Starter-Scaler Solutions (MASS) offers a jump-start with local presence and built-in resources and networks for fast market approval

Due to a lack of network, local resources, and strategic know-how, too many brilliant innovators miss crucial opportunities—resulting in failure—because they aren't set up correctly from the start.” — Suzy Im, Managing Partner of BDMT Global

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BDMT Global —an award-winning, Boston-based business development and marketing firm bringing tomorrow’s innovation today with turnkey market entry and expansion expertise—announced the next evolution of its Market Approval Starter-Scaler Solutions (MASS), offering a strategic shortcut to innovators seeking U.S. market entry and expansion by growing their local presence. The new service tier builds on BDMT Global’s proven methodology, offering a more accessible pathway to achieve market validation and establish a foundational U.S. presence before investing in full-scale commercialization. The expanded services enable both larger, more established companies seeking fully customized, deep-market expansion, as well as emerging innovators with smaller budgets who require a foundational setup to understand the U.S. market, establish an initial local presence, and prepare for full expansion. Companies interested in the new tier can submit inquiries or email jdru@bdmtglobal.com.“Due to a lack of network, local resources, and strategic know-how, too many brilliant innovators miss crucial opportunities—resulting in failure—because they aren't set up correctly from the start and are ultimately unable to prove the true impact of their solutions to the local market,” said Suzy Im, Managing Partner of BDMT Global. “For years, we have provided ‘MASS’ as a customized, high-touch program for our clients to solve this exact problem. We are now expanding our service to also offer this proven shortcut to market approval to all innovators, including earlier stages, that need a critical foundation, ensuring they are positioned for long-term growth from day one.” Since 2014, BDMT Global has offered these comprehensive services to a select group of clients, achieving success in securing market approval for companies in healthcare sectors such as diabetes and Alzheimer's diagnostics, as well as other trailblazing industries and high-tech areas, including autonomous mobile robots, artificial intelligence (AI), and novel sensors.Now, the firm is expanding its MASS model to empower a broader range of innovators—from early-stage startups (starters) to established global companies with larger expansion goals (scalers)—who lack the internal resources or local footprint to navigate the complexities of U.S. entry on their own. The expanded program provides the opportunity to build a local presence, secure an effective execution team, and systematically secure market approval by utilizing support across seven key areas that BDMT has refined through years of execution. This includes access to a built-in network of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and on-the-ground support, as well as all the operational benefits of having strategic business logistics set up for a successful market expansion, based on extensive implementation experience. The announcement follows BDMT Global's recent expansion into the Rhode Island-based Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC), enabling innovators to capitalize on the strong potential for collaboration and funding in the local community.“The U.S. ecosystem is actively seeking solutions and providing funding right now, so the question isn’t whether to enter, but how to quickly build corporate value and reputation to drive successful market entry and expansion. Many companies, regardless of size, are not effectively structured for U.S. entry, which inevitably results in failure. Our expanded program ensures they are set up correctly,” furthered Im. “We provide the initial strategic foundation and validation so companies can fully understand the U.S. landscape and then scale efficiently. It’s about giving every innovator the right infrastructure and the right connections, leveraging the ecosystem we’ve spent over two decades building.”The MASS framework helps de-risk the launch process by providing innovators with direct connections to decision-makers, market experts, and potential funding sources, and effectively building the market approval they need to thrive. BDMT’s network includes access to KOLs and industry leaders from renowned institutions, including but not limited to: Brown Health, Cardinal Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Cleveland Clinic, CVS Pharmacy, Disher, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Johns Hopkins, Mass General Hospital, MassRobotics, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Rush University Medical Center, Texas State University, University of Pennsylvania, U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, and Yale University School of Medicine.About BDMT GlobalFounded in 2014, Business Development & Marketing Transformation (BDMT) Global is led by a group of award-winning experts. BDMT Global combines outsourced business development (BD) and marketing expertise (MT) to help companies entering new markets, offering strategic go-to-market plans, business development, and full marketing execution services. The firm collaborates with innovators across industries, including manufacturing, technology, life sciences, and bio-healthcare, building long-term, trust-based relationships and connecting innovative companies with the right stakeholders to achieve greater impact faster.BDMT Global aims to bring "tomorrow’s innovation today" by bridging the gap to help meet industry challenges through fast-tracking collaboration opportunities around the world. To achieve this, the team utilizes its strong network of top industry leaders, including angel investors, venture capitalists (VCs), institutional investors, CEOs, presidents, vice presidents, and board members, in addition to key influencers and decision-makers in B2B and B2C sectors, community organizations, non-profits, government agencies, and associations, among other ecosystem members.BDMT Global launched the DAC (Digitization, Automation, and Cross-Industry Collaboration) movement in 2023 with Mayo Clinic as the inaugural sponsor, including partners such as EarlySense, MassBio, Elo Health, Shakespeare Telehealth, and others to become an industry innovation gateway. DAC is designed to solve critical market challenges by fostering collaboration between global innovators and U.S. ecosystem players. Under DAC, BDMT Global enables one-stop destinations for partnership opportunities across different ecosystem members. In 2025, BDMT partnered with MEDevice Boston to launch the BDMT Global + MEDevice Boston Innovator Summit and Top Innovators Series, further expanding the DAC movement.Learn more about BDMT Global: https://bdmtglobal.com

