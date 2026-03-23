DAVE & BUSTER’S NOW HIRING IN OAKLAND

Oakland welcomes the ultimate entertainment and restaurant destination in May.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dave & Buster's , the premier entertainment and dining experience company, will open its Oakland location on Monday, May 4th. It aims to hire more than 155 dedicated individuals to join the team. The location has front and back-of-house positions available, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and more. Interested candidates should complete an online application at www.daveandbusters.com/careers Located at 55 Harrison Street, the new 33,714 square-foot entertainment and restaurant hub will include over 100 of the latest arcade games , a chef-crafted food menu, innovative drinks, and a state-of-the-art sports bar featuring a “WOW” Wall, a massive 40 foot, high-definition TV screen for an unrivaled viewing experience. Dave & Buster's offers an exciting, dynamic, and interactive environment where friends can connect and have fun.“Oakland is the perfect place for the high-octane energy Dave & Buster’s is known for, and we can’t wait to open our doors,” said General Manager Gilford Sumlin. “We aren't just looking for employees; we’re looking for teammates who want to work in an environment that is as fun as it is rewarding. With great pay and a culture built on play, we’re inviting the local community to help us build Oakland’s new favorite destination.”Dave & Buster's offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, and a 401(k) plan. The company also offers internal promotion opportunities, enabling team members to move up quickly. More than 30 percent of the current management base has been promoted from within. Additionally, the brand provides blue & orange travel team opportunities, all within a fun working environment.To learn more about open positions or to fill out an application, visit www.daveandbusters.com/careers About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 243 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event.The Company has 183 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada, including franchise locations in India, the Philippines and the Dominican Republic. Each store offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location, offering a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events.The Company also operates 64 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the United States, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories.For more information about each brand, visit www.daveandbusters.com and www.mainevent.com

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