Handel’s Ice Cream Expands in North Texas with New Location in Hurst

Grand Opening May 21st; Local Residents to Bring Beloved Ohio Heritage to North Texas

HURST, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , the beloved brand serving scoops since 1945, is expanding its Texas footprint with a brand-new location in Hurst. The grand opening takes place Thursday, May 21, at 11:00 a.m. at 6100 Precinct Line Road, right near the Hurst Justice Center. The first 100 guests will receive FREE Ice Cream for a Year!*The Hurst location is owned and operated by the father-son duo of George and Cameron Summers. Having lived in Columbiana County, Ohio, for over 20 years, the Summers family grew up with Handel’s as a household staple. Their personal connection to the brand even extended to Cameron’s wedding, where the ice cream was served to rave reviews from guests."It has always been my dream to own something authentic with unbeatable quality," said Cameron Summers, Co-Owner of Handel’s Hurst. "After seeing the reaction to Handel's at my own wedding, we knew we had to bring this experience to Hurst. We aren't just opening a shop; we're building a destination for families and friends to come together and make memories."Cameron Summers brings six years of franchise experience with Wingstop, focusing on elite customer service and team training. George Summers, a veteran and business owner with 28 years of experience in physical therapy, adds a deep commitment to community service to the venture.The 1,850-square-foot scoop shop will feature a rotating selection of 48 flavors, ranging from classic favorites to innovative seasonal creations, as well as pickup and delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates, and catering services. The shop will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.For more information about Handel’s Hurst, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/hurst/ or follow them on Facebook at Handel’s ice cream hurst and Instagram @Handels_hurst.*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel’s began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s has earned numerous industry accolades, including being ranked the #1 Sweet Treat and a Top 10 Brand to Buy by Franchise Times. The brand is also featured on the publication’s Top 400 list of the largest franchise systems in the United States and its Fast & Serious list recognizing the smartest-growing franchises of the year. Additionally, Handel’s was recognized on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while CEO Jennifer Schuler was named among the Top 25 Industry Executives for her leadership and innovation in foodservice. The brand is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 175 locations across 20 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise

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