DAVE & BUSTER’S NASHVILLE ANNOUNCES GRAND REOPENING AFTER RENOVATION

Pre-Opening City-Wide Flag Hunt and First 100 Guests on Reopening Day Score Free Games for a Year!

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dave & Buster’s , the premier destination for food, drinks, and entertainment in the Nashville area, is proud to announce the Grand Reopening of its extensively remodeled location at 540 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville, TN 37214. The venue has undergone a significant transformation designed to open up the space and provide a more immersive, modern guest experience.The location will officially debut its new look on Friday, May 22, 2026, with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at 10:45 a.m. To celebrate this milestone, Dave & Buster’s is inviting the community to join a city-wide scavenger hunt and a massive reopening day celebration.From May 11 through May 13, residents can hunt for five hidden Dave & Buster’s flags at iconic spots throughout the community. The brand will release two clues daily at www.facebook.com/daveandbustersnashville Each daily winner who tracks down a flag will receive:- A $100 Dave & Buster’s Gift Card.- An exclusive VIP Preview Party invite for the winner and five guests, offering a first look at the redesigned space before the general public.On Friday, May 22, the celebration continues with the Grand Reopening, where the first 100 guests in line at 11 a.m. will receive Free Unlimited Video Game Play for a Year. The remodeled Nashville location features:- An Elevated "Watch" Experience: The revamped sports bar features a massive 40-foot screen—the best way to catch every touchdown, goal, or knockout—complemented by over 30 oversized HDTVs and an immersive sound system.- New "Sports Package" Games: The location has been upgraded with a new package of competitive arcade titles, including NBA Hoops, Air Hockey, Tundra Toss, and the exclusive UFC Challenge—available only at Dave & Buster’s through January 2027.- Chef-Crafted Dining & Refreshing Cocktails: A bold new lineup of dishes, from savory steaks to game-day shareables, alongside a premium bar experience.- Human Crane: A larger-than-life twist on the classic arcade claw machine where guests strap into a harness, becoming the claw themselves as they maneuver and grab prizes below.- Private Event Rooms Fully Refreshed: Our private event spaces have received a complete update, providing a modern setting for birthdays, corporate events, and group celebrations.- Unbeatable Value: Fans can still enjoy their favorite deals, including the Eat & Play Combo (starting at $19.99), Half-Priced Games every Wednesday, and a revamped Happy Hour (Mon-Fri 4-7 PM; Sun-Thu 10 PM-Close)."We are so excited to welcome the Nashville community back to a space that has been completely reimagined with them in mind," said General Manager Jessica Johnston. "By combining a premier sports-viewing atmosphere with the latest in interactive gaming, we've created a destination that offers something truly unique. We can't wait for our fans to see how we've taken the Dave & Buster's experience to the next level."Dave & Buster’s Nashville offers extensive hours for guests to enjoy the new space throughout the week. The venue is open on Sunday from 10 a.m. until midnight, Monday through Tuesday from 11 a.m. until midnight, Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m..For more information, please visit www.daveandbusters.com About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 244 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event.The Company has 184 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada, including franchise locations in India, the Philippines and the Dominican Republic. Each store offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location, offering a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events.The Company also operates 64 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the United States, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories.For more information about each brand, visit www.daveandbusters.com and www.mainevent.com

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