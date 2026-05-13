Perkins Griddle & Go Franchisees Expand Agreement in New Jersey

Giuseppe and Nicole Lahara are opening their first location in the summer of 2026, signing a new deal for more restaurants in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Perkins Griddle & Go concept is gaining significant momentum with franchisees Giuseppe and Nicole Lahara. Building on their initial 10-unit development agreement signed last year, the husband-and-wife team has expanded their commitment to include an additional six locations in Monmouth and Ocean Counties, bringing their total development pipeline to 16 cafés across New Jersey.The Laharas will celebrate a major milestone later this summer with the opening of their first Perkins Griddle & Go in Mercer County. Slated for the Flemington, New Jersey area, the café marks the first of their planned 16 locations, set to open over the next 10 years.As early adopters of the brand’s innovative café model in the United States, the Laharas are helping lead the concept’s domestic debut, with New Jersey serving as the first market to introduce Perkins Griddle & Go. To date, 36 locations have been signed across the Garden State, spanning Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean counties. Perkins continues to expand in New Jersey, offering several additional markets for development.“We are proud to expand our portfolio with more Perkins Griddle & Go cafés,” said Giuseppe Lahara, Franchisee for Perkins Griddle & Go. “As longtime fans of the brand, we’ve always loved the food and are excited to be part of this next chapter, which brings a modern twist to something so familiar. Nicole and I began this journey with our family in mind. We’re building something our children can one day grow into and carry forward as part of our legacy.”Designed for today’s fast-paced consumer, Perkins Griddle & Go offers a fresh take on American hospitality, honoring tradition while embracing innovation. The concept features a streamlined, contemporary design within a compact footprint, delivering both efficiency and comfort. Guests can enjoy the convenience of digital menu boards and self-order kiosks for a quick, seamless experience, or choose to linger in a warm, café-style setting."Peppe’s and Nicole’s expanded commitment is a powerful testament of their confidence in the Perkins Griddle & Go concept and their dedication to growing it in their home state,” said Peter Ortiz , Chief Development Officer of Ascent Hospitality Management, parent company to Perkins Griddle & Go. "As they continue to grow their portfolio, they are not only strengthening our presence in New Jersey, but also building a meaningful legacy for their family.”For more information about Perkins Griddle & Go and franchise opportunities, please visit https://perkinsfranchising.com About Perkins Griddle & GoPerkins Restaurant & Bakeryhas been a beloved heritage brand since its founding in 1958. With a strong commitment to value, quality, and exceptional service, Perkins serves up a delightful array of American classics that cater to today’s tastes. At Perkins, we know life moves quickly, and finding time for a satisfying meal can be tough. That’s why we created Perkins Griddle & Go, a fast-casual dining experience designed to serve guests all their Perkins favorites—from Griddle Greats and signature pies to iconic Mammoth Muffins—along with exciting new additions like breakfast sandwiches and avocado toast.For more information about Perkins franchise opportunities, visit www.perkinsrestaurants.com/franchise

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