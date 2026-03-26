VELA Chairs Highlights Mobility Solutions for Parkinson’s Awareness Month

VELA’s adjustable chairs support safer everyday living — from cooking and dining to working — by reducing strain and improving stability. A VELA Chair helps seniors stay active and engaged in daily life at home — with greater safety and ease of movement. Ergonomic seating from VELA enables safer cooking, reading, and movement at home — helping reduce fall risk. A stable mobility chair supports safer movement in the home — helping users stay confident during everyday activities. Designed for people with Parkinson’s, VELA chairs provide stability and support during everyday tasks at home.

VELA Chairs highlights how specialized seating helps people with Parkinson’s stay safe, conserve energy, and maintain independence at home.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This April, in recognition of Parkinson’s Awareness Month, VELA Chairs is spotlighting an often-overlooked challenge for people living with Parkinson's disease: the loss of independence in everyday activities due to mobility limitations.With more than 1 million Americans affected, Parkinson’s is one of the fastest-growing neurological conditions in the world. While symptoms such as tremors, rigidity, and freezing of gait are widely recognized, the impact on daily life, like preparing meals, moving safely around the home, or simply standing at a counter, is often underestimated.For many, these everyday situations become points of risk and frustration. “Mobility challenges in Parkinson’s aren’t just about walking—they affect nearly every aspect of daily living,” says Thea Johansen, physio therapist at VELA Chairs. “That’s where the right support can make a meaningful difference.”VELA Chairs develops indoor mobility chairs designed to support people with reduced balance and strength. The goal is helping them stay active and independent in their own homes for longer.Key features include:- Central brake for stability: Ensures the chair stays securely in place during transfers or when performing tasks, reducing fall risk and providing reassurance, particularly for those experiencing freezing episodes.- Electric height adjustment: Supports safe sit-to-stand transitions, reducing physical strain for both users and caregivers.- Seated mobility: Smooth-rolling wheels allow users to move around the home while seated, minimizing fatigue and the need for prolonged standing.By enabling users to carry out everyday activities, such as cooking, cleaning, or engaging in hobbies, VELA Chairs helps shift the focus from limitations to possibilities. While Parkinson’s is a progressive condition with no cure, maintaining independence plays a vital role in both physical and mental well-being. Solutions that reduce fall risk and conserve energy can be a valuable complement to medical treatment and rehabilitation.“Small changes in the home environment can have a big impact,” adds Johansen. “When people feel safe and capable in their daily routines, it supports both confidence and quality of life.”VELA Chairs encourages individuals, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to consider how tailored seating solutions can support safer, more independent living with Parkinson’s.About VELA ChairsVELA Chairs is a Danish company specializing in indoor mobility solutions that help people with reduced mobility remain independent in their own homes. Designed for seniors and adults with functional limitations, VELA chairs combine stability, safety, and freedom of movement. enabling users to perform everyday activities like cooking, dressing, and personal care while seated.With more than 500,000 users worldwide and a presence in the U.S. since 2012, VELA Chairs is dedicated to improving quality of life through ergonomic innovation. All chairs are designed and manufactured in Denmark and distributed globally.

The VELA Chair: Regain Your Independence

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