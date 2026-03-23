Boosteroid CEO Ivan Shvaichenko Joins Endeavor Network as Company Expands GPU Infrastructure

Ivan Shvaichenko, Boosteroid CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boosteroid CEO Ivan Shvaichenko joined Endeavor, an international community for scale-up entrepreneurs. His induction highlights the global recognition of Boosteroid and its role in building technological infrastructure.Global Recognition and Economic ImpactEndeavor is a highly selective network of entrepreneurs, focusing on global scaling. The organization maintains a rigorous filter with a low acceptance rate. Candidates must pass a series of international selection panels guided by top venture capitalists and Silicon Valley investors.Achieving this status provides a clear signal to venture funds that a founder’s business operations, leadership, and growth models have passed a top-tier audit. Shvaichenko joins a community that includes the founders of Mercado Libre, Rappi, Checkout.com, and Bukalapak. The organization operates on the Multiplier Effect ideology, guiding members to actively invest in others, mentor new founders, and create large-scale economic impact across their respective regions.“Endeavor brings together the kind of founders who shape the future of entire countries and industries. Being part of this community means learning from the very best, sharing a common ambition, and thinking on a truly global scale. For us at Boosteroid, it’s a natural step as we build infrastructure that connects the world, alongside other leaders who are doing the same” said Boosteroid CEO Ivan Shvaichenko.Shared Architecture for Gaming and Artificial IntelligenceBoosteroid designs and manages large-scale GPU networks for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and cloud gaming. One of Boosteroid’s flagship products is a cloud gaming platform running on the company’s bespoke GPU-based servers.Routing more user traffic through these new facilities maintains low latency and stable video streaming in the region, ensuring premium performance even during peak load periods.The physical hardware and network architecture handling these concurrent gaming sessions share technical similarities with the infrastructure required for intensive artificial intelligence computing. Amidst a global deficit of available GPUs and complex supply chain bottlenecks, Boosteroid continues to successfully engineer and deploy large-scale compute resources worldwide.Increasing Processing Capacity and Neocloud ConstructionBoosteroid integrated additional server nodes in Poland, France, and the Czech Republic into its global network during the first quarter of 2026. This hardware deployment increases total processing capacity and positions computational power closer to the end user of the cloud gaming service. Routing more user traffic through these new facilities maintains low latency and stable video streaming in the region.This momentum aligns with long-term infrastructure investments, including the billion-dollar neocloud center in Bielsko-Biała being developed by Boosteroid and DL Invest Group. Built for scalability, the facility will open with 82 MW of capacity and expand to over 200 MW as demand for AI infrastructure grows.Meeting Global Compute RequirementsBy rapidly scaling its server network and engaging with elite entrepreneurial communities like Endeavor, Boosteroid sets new industry standards for speed and efficiency in infrastructure deployment. The company continues to prove itself as a technological force shaping the future of global cloud computing.

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