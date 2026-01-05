Boosteroid Cloud Gaming Service Launches on Whale TV

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whale TV, the leading independent TV operating system, today announced the launch of Boosteroid on its platform, one of the top three cloud gaming services in the world. This strategic partnership brings high-performance PC gaming directly to the living room, allowing Whale TV users to play high-end games on their TV without the need for expensive equipment. Boosteroid will be available on all 4K Whale TV models, including brands such as Philips, RCA, Sharp, Telefunken and JVC.Starting today, owners of Whale TV-powered 4K Smart TVs across Europe, North America, and South America can add the Boosteroid app to their home screen. The integration transforms the television into a high-end gaming device, capable of delivering stunning visuals at up to 4K resolution and 120 FPS.With a Boosteroid subscription, users can dive into a massive library of the world’s most popular PC games. Whether it’s the atmospheric survival of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, the intense action of Call of Duty, or the mythological battles of Titan Quest 2, premium gaming is now as easy as launching a streaming app.To make gaming even more accessible, Whale TV users can play using a standard Bluetooth game controller or even use their smartphone as a virtual controller, removing the final barrier to entry for casual and hardcore gamers alike.“Because of our unique OS architecture partners like Boosteroid can leverage their existing Android app to launch on Whale TV", said Thomas Li, VP of New Business Development at Whale TV, "With the evolution of smart TV technology consumers can now play console grade games on their TV without the need for extra hardware.”"Launching on more connected TV platforms like Whale TV promotes Boosteroid’s goal to make premium gaming available to everyone," said Artem Skoryi, Vice President of Business Development at Boosteroid. "We are putting the power of a high-end gaming PC directly into the heart of the living room on the biggest and most immersive screen in the home."Founded in 2016, Boosteroid has quickly risen to become a global leader in the cloud gaming space, boasting over 8 million subscribers worldwide. The service is powered by advanced GPU-based infrastructure across 28 servers in Europe, North America and South America developed in collaboration with industry giants like AMD and ASUS, ensuring ultra-low latency and high-fidelity streaming.The Boosteroid app is now available on 4K Whale TV models in the following regions:Europe: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom.North America: Canada, Mexico, United States.South America: Brazil.Consumers can download the Boosteroid app from the Whale TV App Store today and start their gaming journey with a valid subscription.About BoosteroidFounded in 2016, Boosteroid is the world’s largest independent cloud gaming provider with over 8 million users in Europe, North and South America. Boosteroid provides easy and secure cloud-based access to 1700+ video games on desktop, TV, mobile devices and even in vehicles, regardless of local hardware or platform constraints.Boosteroid operates one of the world’s widest GPU-infrastructure networks deployed across 28 data centers and based on custom server solutions developed in collaboration with AMD, ASUS and other partners. This allows Boosteroid to set industry standards of cloud gaming quality, streaming games at up to 4K resolution and 120 frames per second.The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas – with R&D in Kyiv, Ukraine – supported by a team of more than 120 people. Boosteroid is the world's largest independent cloud gaming provider. It provides one-click access to PC video games across a wide range of devices and platforms. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Boosteroid operates 28 data centers globally, bringing low-latency gaming experiences to millions of users.About Whale TVWhale TV is an independent TV operating system that makes TVs smart and simple to use. Since its inception in 2011, the company has worked with 400+ TV brands and enables 45M+ monthly active TVs around the world to help consumers discover, find, and watch their favorite entertainment. With its easy-to-use TV OS, the company connects consumers, TV brands, content providers and advertisers. Whale TV is headquartered in Singapore and has teams collaborating across the globe to make TV better for everyone.

