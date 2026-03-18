Boosteroid Deploys Additional Cloud Gaming Server Capacity to Support Growing Player Base

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boosteroid has deployed additional capacity in France, Poland, and the Czech Republic to support a growing player base. The company responds directly to new gaming habits shaping market trends by installing hardware closer to end users.Trends defining gaming for the next several yearsHardware market trends continue to influence consumer entertainment habits. Users frequently delay buying new devices, choosing to upgrade only when absolutely necessary, driven by rising consumer electronics prices and other economic pressures. This inevitably leads to changes in gaming – players are reluctant to also purchase new dedicated gaming devices, whether a console or a high-end gaming PC.Simultaneously, developers publish modern titles with highly demanding system requirements, locking out potential players who prefer to keep their current devices. Consumers want to enjoy new releases without regular hardware investments.In these conditions, cloud gaming becomes an ideal solution for many players. With a service like Boosteroid, a standard work laptop, a living room Smart TV, or a personal tablet turns into a fully capable gaming device. For a modest price, players gain access to a server with bespoke architecture and a high-end gaming GPU, delivering top-tier performance to the hardware the user already owns. This creates an experience so seamless that, as noted by Wirecutter, it makes players forget they are streaming rather than running the game locally.“Gamers consistently seek access to an interactive experience on their everyday devices. We build our hardware network to support this growing demand by placing computational power directly in their local regions,” said Ivan Shvaichenko, Boosteroid CEO.Infrastructure behind the new gaming realityIn 2025 alone, Boosteroid launched or expanded operations across 14 server locations in the United States, Brazil, and multiple European countries. The first quarter of 2026 brings further network extensions with newly activated servers in France, Poland, and the Czech Republic.“Securing and deploying high-end GPUs on a global scale demands extensive planning and precise execution. We design our specialized hardware network to guarantee top-tier connectivity and ensure consistent computational power reaches our users locally,” said Antonina Batova, Boosteroid SVP.The primary challenge in cloud gaming is scaling infrastructure globally while maintaining top-tier performance and keeping servers close to the end user. Very few services can keep up with rapid demand growth while expanding capabilities and maintaining competitive pricing. Boosteroid meets these complex market needs as a global technology and infrastructure company building and operating large-scale distributed GPU platforms for AI, high-performance computing, and real-time edge workloads. Operating at this comprehensive level empowers Boosteroid to secure hardware and compete directly with hyperscalers during the ongoing AI buildup.

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