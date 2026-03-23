CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Canton, OH, and surrounding areas.

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

In-home euthanasia is a gift of compassion and care to our pets and their owners when it is needed most. Thanks to CODAPET, now Stark County can have this much-needed service too.” — Dr. Mark Christine

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has officially launched its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Canton, OH. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Mark Christine will serve pets and pet parents throughout Canton and the surrounding communities.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Canton becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.For more than four decades, Dr. Mark Christine has been dedicated to caring for animals and supporting the people who love them across Northeast Ohio. A proud graduate of The Ohio State University, Dr. Christine earned his Bachelor of Science in Zoology in 1978 and his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1982 from the The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine. After completing a small animal internship at Colorado State University, he returned to serve the local community, practicing small animal medicine and surgery in Massillon, Ohio for more than 30 years.Throughout his career, Dr. Christine has been known for his deep compassion for both pets and their families, with particular interests in anesthesia, pain management, and surgery. In 2014, he joined Zoetis as a Professional Services Veterinarian, where he provided technical and clinical support to veterinary teams across Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, earning multiple awards and promotions along the way.Today, Dr. Christine is bringing that same commitment to compassionate care to families in Stark County, Ohio, through in-home end-of-life services with CodaPet. His goal is to help pets pass peacefully in the comfort of their own homes, surrounded by the people who love them.“In-home euthanasia is a gift of compassion and care to our pets and their owners when it is needed most,” says Dr. Christine. “Thanks to CodaPet, now Stark County can have this much-needed service too.”He adds that providing families with a calm and familiar setting during one of the most difficult moments of pet ownership is central to his mission.“Pets and pet owners deserve the familiar, fear-free environment that in-home euthanasia provides. I want to be able to offer that option to my clients. CodaPet partners with me to provide this vital service in a safe, professional way.”Outside of veterinary medicine, Dr. Christine enjoys an active outdoor life with his wife, Marcia. Camping, boating, motorcycles in the summer, and snow sports in the winter keep the family busy year-round. Animals have always been part of their lives. Over the past 50 years, Dr. Christine has cared for dozens of beloved pets, including dogs, cats, birds, fish, lizards, and horses. Today, he shares his home with Penny, a 13-year-old Havanese rescue, and Piper, an energetic young Springer Spaniel who loves hiking, camping, and boating with the family. Their household also includes four American Saddlebred horses,Bruno, Nelson, Zoe, and Violet, who are shown by Marcia while Dr. Christine proudly serves as their groom.For Dr. Christine, veterinary medicine has always been about more than clinical care—it’s about honoring the bond between pets and the families who cherish them.Dr. Mark Christine serves Akron, Canton, and surrounding communities, including Massillon, North Canton, Green, Barberton, and key areas across Stark County and southern Summit County, covering Portage Lakes, Uniontown, Louisville, and nearby towns residents commonly rely on for care.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Canton. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $150 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

Codapet: A Peaceful Passing At Home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.