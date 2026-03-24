AI Driven Production Surges Drive Need for Upgraded Energy Efficient Air Pollution Controls from S&S Environmental

Leading the clean air revolution – Anoosheh Oskouian, President of Ship & Shore, showcasing innovative pollution abatement tech for global manufacturers

S&SE offers recommendations to help manufacturers scale production sustainably as AI expansion accelerates industrial energy demand

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ship & Shore Environmental (S&SE), a global provider of air pollution control solutions, today reported increased inquiries from manufacturers seeking technologies to support sustainable production as artificial intelligence and advanced industrial systems accelerate global manufacturing activity.

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure—including data centers, automation systems, and digital manufacturing technologies—is becoming a major driver of electricity demand. According to the International Energy Agency, electricity consumption from data centers, artificial intelligence, and cryptocurrency operations could more than double by 2030.

At the same time, manufacturing investment continues to expand. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows U.S. manufacturing construction spending has reached record levels as companies build new facilities and modernize production plants.

Industrial operations already represent a major source of energy demand. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the industrial sector accounts for roughly one-third of total U.S. energy consumption.

“Artificial intelligence is accelerating industrial production at a pace we haven’t seen in decades,” said Anoosheh Oskouian, CEO of Ship & Shore Environmental. “As manufacturers scale operations to meet rising global demand, they must also prepare for higher energy consumption and stricter environmental expectations. Companies that invest now in advanced emissions control, energy-efficient technologies, and sustainable production strategies will be far better positioned to grow responsibly while remaining competitive.”

Ship & Shore Environmental Issues Recommendations for Manufacturers

Upgrade emissions control infrastructure — Manufacturing processes such as painting, coating, laminating, curing, and printing often generate volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Facilities in industries such as plastics manufacturing, wood products, packaging, and industrial coatings may require upgraded pollution-control systems capable of treating higher emission loads while maintaining regulatory compliance.

Improve energy efficiency across production systems — Advanced air pollution control technologies including regenerative thermal oxidizers (RTOs) can significantly reduce emissions while improving operational energy efficiency as production expands.

Convert waste streams into usable resources — Manufacturers are increasingly exploring circular production strategies that transform industrial byproducts and organic waste into renewable energy or reusable materials. In sectors such as food processing, wood manufacturing, and plastics production, waste streams can sometimes be converted into biomass energy or biofuels, helping reduce landfill volumes while improving operational efficiency.

These approaches allow companies to address both waste management challenges and rising energy costs while supporting broader sustainability goals.

“Manufacturers are increasingly recognizing that sustainability and production growth must move forward together,” Oskouian added. “The companies that succeed in the next industrial cycle will be those that treat environmental engineering not as a compliance obligation, but as a strategic investment in long-term efficiency and resilience.”

About Ship & Shore Environmental

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is a global leader in air pollution control solutions for industrial manufacturers. The company designs and manufactures advanced emissions control systems—including regenerative thermal oxidizers (RTOs) and thermal oxidizers—that help companies reduce volatile organic compounds (VOCs), hazardous air pollutants (HAPs), and other industrial emissions. Ship & Shore Environmental serves customers across industries including plastics, wood products, packaging, coatings, chemicals, and advanced manufacturing. For more information visit https://shipandshore.com.

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