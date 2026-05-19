60 Years of Excellence: The Arabian Horse Association Announces Over $1.4 Million in prize money for the National Tour in 2026

Celebrating 60 years of Arabian horse excellence at U.S. Nationals AHA launches its 2026 National Tour with over $1.4 million in prize money

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arabian Horse Association (AHA) is proud to announce its 2026 national events schedule as the organization celebrates its 60th anniversary year during the globally recognized “Year of the Horse” — a fitting moment to honor the Arabian horse’s enduring legacy while welcoming new audiences to experience one of the world’s most celebrated and influential horse breeds.

As interest in equestrian culture, heritage, and live sporting experiences continues to grow, AHA’s 2026 national events season will showcase the beauty, athleticism, and community that define the Arabian horse industry while continuing to modernize and strengthen the future of the breed and its supporters.

Across its 2026 national events season, AHA will award over $1.4 million in prize money while bringing together top Arabian and Half-Arabian competitors from across the United States and Canada. The 2026 national event lineup will bring together exhibitors, breeders, youth competitors, and Arabian horse enthusiasts from across the country for premier competitions and celebrations of the Arabian horse community.

Widely recognized as the oldest and most influential horse breed in the world, the Arabian horse is celebrated for its intelligence, endurance, athleticism, and deep historical connection to cultures across the globe. For decades, the Arabian Horse Association has played a central role in preserving and advancing the breed in the United States and Canada through competition, education, youth development, breeding programs, and community engagement initiatives that continue to attract new generations of enthusiasts.

As interest in equestrian sports, heritage breeds, and youth horsemanship programs continues to grow, AHA’s national events remain important gathering points for competitors, breeders, families, and fans who share a passion for the Arabian horse and its enduring legacy.

“As the Arabian Horse Association celebrates its 60th anniversary U.S. National Competition, this year carries extraordinary meaning for our community,” said Taryl O’Shea, CEO of the Arabian Horse Association. “It is a moment to honor the legacy, passion, and generations of dedication that built this association, while also embracing a new era of modernization, innovation, and stronger engagement for the future of the Arabian horse industry. Our 2026 national events represent both our heritage and our vision for where this community is headed next — honoring the past while building one of the most modern and connected horse communities in the world.”

Each 2026 championship location was selected not only for its world-class equestrian facilities and deep connection to the horse industry, but also for the unique role each region plays in supporting the growth, culture, and future of the Arabian horse community across the United States.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Youth & Mid Summer National Championship

Oklahoma City has long been recognized as one of the nation’s premier equestrian destinations, making it a fitting home for the Youth & Mid Summer National Championship. With a deep-rooted horse industry culture and nationally respected equine facilities, the city provides an ideal setting for young Arabian horse competitors from across the country to showcase the next generation of talent, sportsmanship, and leadership within the Arabian horse community.

Wilmington, Ohio – Sport Horse National Arabian & Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show

Wilmington’s strong equestrian tradition and growing sport horse community make it a natural host for the Sport Horse National Arabian & Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show. Surrounded by a region known for its support of competitive equestrian disciplines, the event highlights the athleticism, versatility, and expanding influence of Arabian and Half-Arabian sport horses in today’s performance horse industry.

Menahga, Minnesota – Distance National Championships

Known for its scenic natural landscapes and strong outdoor endurance culture, Menahga offers an ideal environment for the Distance National Championships. The region’s terrain and connection to endurance riding provide a fitting backdrop for one of the most demanding and respected disciplines in the Arabian horse world, where horse and rider partnerships are tested through stamina, strategy, and trust.

Tulsa, Oklahoma – U.S. National Arabian & Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show

Tulsa, Oklahoma continues to serve as one of the most important destinations in Arabian horse competition as it hosts the 60th Anniversary of the U.S. National Arabian & Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show in 2026. The nationally recognized event brings significant tourism, economic activity, and international attention to the region each year while celebrating six decades of excellence, tradition, and achievement within the Arabian horse industry.

Additional information regarding event schedules, qualifications, and participation details will be announced throughout the year.

About the Arabian Horse Association

The Arabian Horse Association, is a full-service not for profit dedicated to the promotion, preservation, and advancement of the Arabian horse while supporting the breeding, competitive, and recreational interests of owners, breeders, competitors, and enthusiasts across the United States and Canada. Through nationally recognized competitions, registration services, educational initiatives, youth and community engagement programs, and official event and performance record management, the Association works to encourage participation, responsible breeding, and lifelong involvement within the Arabian horse community. The organization also administers approximately $1.4 million in annual prize money through its prestigious national events and competitive programs.

In 2026, the Arabian horse community celebrates a historic milestone as the “Year of the Horse” coincides with the 60th Anniversary of the Arabian and Half-Arabian U.S. Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. More than 1,700 horses are expected to compete for national titles from all over North America during the championship event, honoring six decades of excellence, tradition, and achievement in Arabian horse competition.

For more information, visit www.arabianhorses.org.

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