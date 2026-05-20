Dallas-Based Pond Robinson & Associates Launches Data Center Advisory Platform to Unlock Power, Accelerate AI Infrastructure, and De-Risk Billions in Investment

Dallas-Fort Worth engineering advisory firm delivers critical infrastructure clarity for hyperscalers, developers, and investors across North America

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pond Robinson & Associates (PR&A), a Dallas-Fort Worth-based, engineering-led advisory firm, today announced the launch of its specialized data center advisory platform, designed to help hyperscalers, developers, investors, and lenders secure power, accelerate deployment timelines, and reduce infrastructure risk in an increasingly constrained market.

As North Texas rapidly emerges as a leading hub for data center and AI infrastructure investment, PR&A is positioned at the center of this growth, helping clients navigate the market’s most critical constraint: power availability and execution certainty.

Demand for power is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, with U.S. data center power demand projected to climb from approximately 35 gigawatts in 2024 to more than 100 gigawatts by 2035 as AI infrastructure rapidly scales nationwide. In Texas, that growth is already driving a surge in new power generation development tied to hyperscale data centers and mounting grid constraints.

Nowhere is this strain more visible than within ERCOT, where large-load interconnection requests now exceed 230 gigawatts, with data centers accounting for more than 70% of the pipeline. Demand is expected to rise sharply through 2030 as AI infrastructure continues to scale.

As AI demand accelerates, the constraint is no longer capital alone—it is access to power, transmission capacity, and execution certainty.

Where Infrastructure Meets Capital and Risk

Unlike traditional real estate, data centers function as infrastructure platforms deeply tied to power grids, transmission systems, and complex regulatory environments. Early-stage decisions, often made before land is acquired or capital is deployed—can determine whether projects move at speed or stall under power delays, cost overruns, and execution risk.

“In today’s market, access to power and infrastructure clarity is everything,” said Justin Lia, President of Pond Robinson & Associates. “We help our clients move faster, reduce risk, and make high-stakes decisions with confidence, especially as demand accelerates in Texas and across North America.”

Engineering-Led Advisory Across the Full Lifecycle

PR&A provides independent, engineering-led technical advisory across the full lifecycle of data center and infrastructure investments. Free from brokerage, design, or construction conflicts, the firm delivers objective, investment-grade insight that enables faster, more informed decision-making.

PR&A supports clients from site selection and investment diligence through development execution and long-term infrastructure planning, integrating power analysis, infrastructure readiness, and technical risk assessment into a unified advisory approach. The firm helps clients navigate complex utility environments, validate constructability, align budgets and schedules, and position assets for long-term scalability and performance.

By embedding technical diligence from acquisition and financing through operations and eventual exit, PR&A helps clients anticipate constraints early, reduce execution risk, and strengthen investment outcomes.

Driving Faster, More Predictable Outcomes

PR&A partners with clients at critical decision points to unlock infrastructure constraints early, accelerate time-to-market, and minimize costly late-stage surprises. Its work supports stronger investment and financing strategies through defensible, data-driven technical insight.

“Speed to market is critical—but speed without technical diligence creates massive risk,” said JD Jones, Senior Vice President of Data Center Services. “We help clients secure power, validate infrastructure, and execute with confidence the first time.”

Built in Texas. Operating Across North America.

From its Dallas-Fort Worth headquarters, PR&A supports data center and infrastructure projects across the United States and Canada—helping clients navigate regional power markets, regulatory environments, and execution challenges at scale.

About Pond Robinson & Associates

Pond Robinson & Associates (PR&A) is a Dallas-Fort Worth-based, engineering-led advisory firm focused on high-stakes infrastructure and data center decisions. Clients engage PR&A to reduce risk, accelerate execution, and align technical realities with financial outcomes. For more information, visit www.pondrobinson.com or contact jdjones@pondrobinson.com.

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